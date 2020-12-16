NZ A Vs PAK A Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Warm Up Match Preview And All Details

New Zealand A will face Pakistan A in the warm-up fixture on Thursday, December 17. The match will be played at the Cobham Oval (New), Whangarei at 3:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our NZ A vs PAK A match prediction, probable NZ A vs PAK A playing 11 and NZ A vs PAK A Dream11 team.

NZ A vs PAK A live: NZ A vs PAK A Dream11 prediction and preview

Coming into this fixture, most of New Zealand A players are coming into the match following an impressive performance in the domestic circuit. While no player from the national team has been picked up for the warm-up match, the team still comprises of some talented players. Rachin Ravindra will be the player to watch out for in this match, while Michael Bracewell will be leading the side.

The first-class match between New Zealand A and Pakistan A starts tomorrow at Whangarei's Cobham Oval. NZ A will be led by @cricketwgtninc Firebirds skipper Michael Bracewell. #NZAvSHAHEENS https://t.co/0xGEdAhW4F — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 16, 2020

On the other hand, the Pakistan team will comprise of players who will be part of Test series as well and will look to get some runs under their belt before the start of Two match Test series. The likes of Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali will be looking to stake a claim for a spot in the playing 11 for 1st Test starting December 26. The likes of Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah will look to trouble NZ A batsmen with their pace, while Yasir Shah will handle the spin department. The match promises to be an exciting contest.

NZ A vs PAK A Dream11 prediction: Squads for the NZ A vs PAK A Dream11 team

NZ A squad for the NZ A vs PAK A Dream11 team

Michael Bracewell (c), Joe Carter, Leo Carter, Henry Cooper, Cameron Fletcher, Matt Henry, Ken McClure, Ed Nuttall, Nathan Smith, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rippon, Sean Solia.

PAK A squad for the NZ A vs PAK A Dream11 team

Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali(c), Fawad Alam, Rohail Nazir(w), Haris Sohail, Shan Masood, Amad Butt, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Zeeshan Malik, Imran Butt, Sohail Khan, Zafar Gohar, Danish Aziz

NZ A vs PAK A Dream11 prediction: Top picks for NZ A vs PAK A playing 11

Rachin Ravindra

Michael Bracewell

Azhar Ali

Mohammad Abbas

NZ A vs PAK A match prediction: NZ A vs PAK A Dream11 team

NZ A vs PAK A live: NZ A vs PAK A Dream11 prediction

As per our NZ A vs PAK A Dream11 prediction, the match is expected to be a draw.

Note: The NZ A vs PAK A Dream11 prediction, top picks and NZ A vs PAK A Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NZ A vs PAK A match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Black Caps / Twitter

