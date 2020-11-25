NZ A Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 2nd Warm-up Match Preview And All Details

New Zealand A will face West Indies in the second warm-up match on Thursday, November 26. The match will be played at the Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown at 3:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our NZ A vs WI match prediction, probable NZ A vs WI playing 11 and NZ A vs WI Dream11 team.

NZ A vs WI live: NZ A vs WI Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the final warmup fixture between these two sides before West Indies head to play their T20I series versus New Zealand.on Friday, November 27. Both teams faced in the first warm-up match couple of days back which ended in a draw. In the first warm up fixture, NZ A declared their first innings at 308-3 after batting first. Rachin Ravindra scored a fine century, while Henry Nicholls scored 76.

The #MenInMaroon test team are still hard at work in beautiful Queenstown! They begin their second warmup match on Thursday versus New Zealand A! #NZvWI #WIReady 🏏🌴 pic.twitter.com/ZJVCQ5uwVt — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 24, 2020

West Indies, in reply were bowled out for 366, with Darren Bravo scoring 135 runs. Shamarh Brooks (80 runs), Kraigg Brathwaite (47 runs) and skipper Roston Chase (42 runs) were the other contributors with the bat. NZ A, in their second innings, finished with a score of 124-1. Both teams will be once again expected to produce a competitive match

NZ A vs WI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the NZ A vs WI Dream11 team

NZ A vs WI Dream11 prediction: NZ A squad for NZ A vs WI Dream11 team

Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Cole McConchie (c), Dane Cleaver (wk), Sean Solia, Nathan Smith, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears, Joe Carter

NZ A vs WI Dream11 prediction: WI squad for NZ A vs WI Dream11 team

Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Shamarh Brooks, Joshua Da Silva

NZ A vs WI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for NZ A vs WI playing 11

Darren Bravo

Roston Chase

Rachin Ravindra

Henry Nicholls

NZ A vs WI match prediction: NZ A vs WI Dream11 team

NZ A vs WI live: NZ A vs WI Dream11 prediction

As per our NZ A vs WI Dream11 prediction, the match is expected to be another draw.

Note: The NZ A vs WI Dream11 prediction, top picks and NZ A vs WI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NZ A vs WI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

