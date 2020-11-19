NZ A Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Warm-up Match Preview And All Details

The New Zealand A team will take on the West Indies team in a practice Test match ahead of the West Indies' tour of New Zealand. The NZ A vs WI match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM on Friday, November 20 from the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. Here is our NZ A vs WI Dream11 prediction, NZ A vs WI Dream11 team and NZ A vs WI Dream11 top picks.

Both captains for the upcoming #MenInMaroon warm-up match versus New Zealand A, met up for a photo shoot by the beach in Queenstown! #NZvWI #WIReady 🏏🌴 pic.twitter.com/W5q5KHXHJb — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 19, 2020

NZ A vs WI live Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Playing their second international series of the year, the West Indies cricket team will take on a junior New Zealand side. This has been done to accommodate the mandatory quarantine period of 14 days that has been imposed on the West Indies team and on players from both teams who have recently returned from the UAE where they were a part of the Dream11 IPL. The West Indies will play two Tests and three T20Is in New Zealand starting November 27.

Friday's game will feature mostly uncapped New Zealand players from the domestic circuit and a West Indies team with all international players except the ones who were a part of the Dream11 IPL. The Windies' trip has already suffered its first blow, with some players allegedly breaching the bio-secure bubble and costing the team their training privileges for the rest of their quarantine period. Currently, the team's Dream11 IPL and non-IPL players are being kept in separate bubbles for extra protection.

NZ A vs WI playing 11 prediction

New Zealand A predicted playing XI - Dane Cleaver (wk), Devon Conway, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Henry Nicholls (C), Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Sean Solia, Cole McConchie, Michael Rae.

West Indies predicted playing XI - Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase (C), Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich (WK), Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach

NZ A vs WI Key Players

New Zealand A - Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young

West Indies - Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Kemar Roach

NZ A vs WI Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Shane Dowrich

Batsmen - Henry Nicholls, Kraigg Brathwaite, Will Young, Devon Conway

Allrounders - Rachin Ravindra, Roston Chase, Michael Rippon

Bowlers - Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Jacob Duffy

NZ A vs WI Dream11 prediction

According to our NZ A vs WI match prediction, the West Indies team will win this match.

Note: The NZ A vs WI Dream11 prediction and NZ A vs WI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NZ A vs WI Dream11 team and NZ A vs WI Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

