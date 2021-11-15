NZ Coach Gary Stead Opens Up On 'tough' Tour To India, Offers Update On Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead, whose team had to settle for the runners-up medal after losing out to Australia in the T20 World cup final, has now shifted his focus on the Kiwis' tour to India. The New Zealand coach said that it would definitely be a challenging tour that comes quickly on the back of the T20 WC and hoped that his team comes out with some great performances.

"It's the first time that I can remember that we're so quickly into another series immediately at the back end of the T20 World Cup. It's definitely tough and challenging but it is what is in front of us. We've got nine-ten guys in India already who are preparing for those Test matches, and hopefully, we can get up and have a really great performance against India," Gary Stead was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

India vs New Zealand: Test matches will be our priority says NZ coach

Gary Stead also spoke about Lockie Ferguson, who was ruled out of the T20 World Cup but made it to the Zew Zealand squad for the tour of India. "In terms of Lockie, I think he is pretty close. We will just make sure we get over there, travel okay and there are no issues like seizing up on the flight or anything like that. But I'd expect that he's going to be available for selection, which will be fantastic."

The New Zealand coach further added that the team is focusing on Test Matches and insisted that the longest format will be of priority to them as they look to defend their World Test Championship title.

"With all the guys that are going to prepare for the Test matches, we just have to make that call over there - whether we think it's in the best interests of them and also in the best interests of the team being that the Test matches are more of our priority, I think, in the next month than what the T20 matches will be," Stead said.

IND vs NZ: New Zealand Test & T20I squads

Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner

New Zealand's T20I squad: Kane Williamson (C), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Image: AP