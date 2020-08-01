NZ Coach Gary Stead's Contract Might Be Extended Till The 2023 World Cup

New Zealand Cricket's (NZC) chief executive David White has hinted that head coach Gary Stead may get a contract extension till the 2023 World Cup slated to be played in India. White also said that the management of the NZC is happy with whatever Stead has managed to achieve with the side.

Stead was appointed as the New Zeland cricket team's head coach in August 2018 for a two-year-term till the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 that was originally scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November this year. However, the showpiece event of T20 cricket had to be postponed to 2021 due to the global pandemic.

'We are delighted': David White

"We are delighted with what he's done. When we appoint someone it's a consultative process with players, management, and then a recommendation to the board. We're hopeful to have that wrapped up before our board meeting at the end of August," stuff.co.nz quoted Stead as saying. "We haven't agreed a term as yet but I would think that's likely to be until the next World Cup, which the ICC has now extended to November 2023. That would be a logical period," he added.

Gary Stead had guided the Black Caps to the 2019 World Cup final which also happened to be their second consecutive World Cup final appearance. The Kiwis had beaten one of the strong title contenders India in the semi-final to consolidate their berth in the summit clash.

Unfortunately, Kane Williamson & Co. had to be satisfied being the second-best side once again just like the 2015 edition as England beat them on the infamous boundary-count rule after the match was tied at the regulation time and when the super over had ended in a stalemate as well.

Under the 49-year-old's coaching stint, New Zealand had also whitewashed India in the home series as well. After the Men In Blue had handed a 5-0 drubbing to the Kiwis in the T20I series, the hosts returned the favor in the ODI and Test series that followed. They won the three-match ODI series 3-0 and the two-match Test series 2-0.

