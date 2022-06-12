NZ Pacer Trent Boult Steps Out Of Boundary Line, Signs Fan's Cap In Middle Of An Over

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult showed a heartwarming gesture to a fan during the second ENG vs NZ Test as he fulfilled their request of wanting an autograph. While Tim Southee was bowling to Ollie Pope, Boult stepped out of the boundary rope and was quick to sign a fan's cap as seen in the video below:

Time for a quick autograph Trent Boult ✍️🧢 pic.twitter.com/Uh4Sq94G9L — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 11, 2022

England vs New Zealand: Trent Boult equals Muralitharan's record

New Zealand has dominated the second Test so far as they ended the first innings with a staggering score of 553 runs, with Daryl Mitchell smacking an outstanding 190 runs. Mitchell, who was the last man dismissed by England, shared a crucial 33-run partnership with fast bowler Trent Boult.

Boult, who is commonly known for his ferocious pace bowling and less for his batting skills, interestingly smashed four boundaries and in the process, also equalled a record held by legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan. As a result of his 16-run knock, the New Zealand fast bowler is now tied with Muralitharan for the most number of runs at number 11 in Tests (623). Boult achieved this feat in just 78 innings, while it took Muralitharan 98 innings to get this number of runs.

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 recap

Daryl Mitchell followed up a career-best test knock of 190 by dropping two catches at slip in England's reply on a bittersweet Day 2 for the New Zealand batter in the second test on Saturday. Mitchell was one of two century-makers, along with Tom Blundell (106), for the Black Caps in their mammoth total of 553 -- their highest ever in England -- to help them take command at Trent Bridge.

But at the close of play, it will be the potentially crucial pair of drops that gave Alex Lees and Ollie Pope reprieves which might be on the mind of Mitchell, with the English reaching stumps on 90-1 after a testing two-hour spell after tea. They trail by 463 runs.

Mitchell will be forgiven by his teammates, though, after doing his damage with the bat, firstly sharing a 236-run partnership with Blundell for the fifth wicket and then pushing New Zealand to its 20th highest total in test cricket.

By the time Mitchell departed as the team’s final dismissal following a tired waft behind an hour after tea, New Zealand had moved past its biggest previous test score on English soil -- 551 at Lord’s in 1973.

(Inputs from AP)