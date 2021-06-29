NZ-skipper Kane Williamson Comically Explains How He Felt While Holding The ICC WTC Mace

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has comically explained what he felt while holding the ICC WTC (World Test Championship) mace.

The BlackCaps were indeed the deserving winners after registering an eight-wicket win over Team India at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton last week. By the virtue of this win, New Zealand won their first ICC title after 2000.

"I mean we've never been able to hold it (WTC mace) before so, it was a different feeling. It is heavier than you think.We didn't probably know it was real until getting our hands on it", said Kane Williamson in a video posted by New Zealand Cricket on their official Twitter handle.

"An achievement like this after all the hard work from everybody really but, from the likes of Ross Taylor, BJ Watling and these guys that have just given so much to our games. Yes, it is pretty satisfying that they would often, that would reflect on this as perhaps one of the greatest moments in their careers", he added.

Kyle Jamieson was adjudged the player of the match for his amazing performance with the ball as he picked a total of seven wickets in the match, including a five-wicket haul. In fact, it was the tall pacer who accounted for skipper Virat Kohli for just 13 when he decided to defend a delivery that was bowled outside off-stump, but it took the outside edge of his bat and went straight into the gloves of BJ Watling who made no mistake behind the stumps.

Jamieson had also outclassed his RCB skipper in the first innings as well by trapping the latter plumb in front of the wicket at his overnight score of 44.

India had scored 217 runs in the first innings, and in reply, the Kiwis posted 249 runs on the board. In the third innings, India were bowled out for mere 170 runs, leaving 139 runs for the Kiwis as the target to win the match. Kane Williamson remained key for New Zealand in both his innings as he scored 49 and 52 unbeaten runs respectively to help the Kiwis win the match and become the first-ever world Test champions in 144 years of Test cricket. New Zealand won the match by 8 wickets with 43 balls left. Ross Taylor, who forged an important partnership with skipper Kane Williamson, hit the winning runs in the end to finish at 47 not-out.