NZ Skipper Kane Williamson Proudly Poses With New 'best Friend' WTC Mace, ICC Posts Video

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson seemed to be a very delighted man as he proudly posed for pictures with the prestigious mace after his team won the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Team India by eight wickets at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has posted a short video of Kane Williamson proudly posing with his 'best friend' i.e. the ICC WTC mace after the Kiwis' well-deserved win a couple of days ago.

Watch the video here:

Kane Williamson has a new best friend 🥰



Take a behind the scenes look as the @BLACKCAPS skipper smiles for the cameras with the #WTC21 Final mace 📸 pic.twitter.com/SCvEdkfghl — ICC (@ICC) June 25, 2021

Even the passionate cricket fans were ecstatic after watching Williamson lay his hands on an ICC silverware. Here's what they had to say.

He is not going to anywhere without this😊😁 — sachin 2.0 (@imsachin100) June 25, 2021

Congratulations Kane 👏 — Dinesh Jadhav (@DineshRJ69) June 25, 2021

They deserve it 😍😍 — Sumuduni Senevirathne (@SumuduniSenevi3) June 25, 2021

Kane williamson and newzealand deserves this any other 👏😍 — Stay home 🏡 Stay Safe 🇮🇳 (@avizzpassionate) June 25, 2021

Kane Williamson leads the New Zealand run-chase from the front

India were bundled out for just 170 runs in their second innings courtesy of a disciplined bowling performance from the Kiwis as it meant that they only had to chase down a target of 139. It was a sorry-looking scorecard for India as they lost the key wickets of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the first session itself. Only wicket-keeping batsman Rishabh Pant played attacking cricket as he scored a vital 41 before being dismissed while trying to up the scoring rate.

Coming back to New Zealand's run chase, they seemed to be on the back foot after losing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway quickly but captain Kane Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor soldiered on for the BlackCaps. Taylor got a reprieve when he was dropped by Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip. Later, Jasprit Bumrah went on to spill skipper Williamson's catch as well. However, the match as a contest was well over by then.

The duo registered an unbeaten 96-run stand as New Zealand registered an emphatic win by eight wickets to become the first-ever World Test champions. Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 52 while Ross Taylor was not out on 47.

By the virtue of this win, the BlackCaps ended up winning their second ICC event after a long wait of 21 years. Coincidentally, the Kiwis led by Stephen Fleming had beaten India in the ICC Knockout Trophy final