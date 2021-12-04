Last Updated:

NZ Star Ajaz Patel Becomes First Int'l Bowler Since 2013 To Get 5-wicket Haul At Wankhede

Ajaz Patel has dismissed Shubman Gill, Team India skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha to reach the landmark.

Suraj Alva
Ajaz Patel on Saturday got his name etched on Wankhede honours board after completing a five-wicket haul, the first by an international bowler since 2013. The Kiwi left-arm spinner picked up four wickets on Day 1 of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test. On Friday, Ajaz Patel had dismissed Shubman Gill, Team India skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Shreyas Iyer who had scored a century and half-century in the 1st Test.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel completes 5-wicket haul

Ajaz Patel dismissed Wriddhiman Saha to complete his 5-wicket haul on Saturday after trapping him LBW in the second over of the day. In the very next ball, Ajaz Patel cleaned up Ravichandran Ashwin with a peach of a delivery. The delivery was flighted onto the middle stump line, and as Ashwin looked to defend it on the front foot, the delivery gripped the surface and went past the outside edge to hit the top of the off-stump. However, Axar Patel managed to survive the hat-trick ball. 

Ajaz Patel has now become the first international bowler since 2013 to pick up a 5-wicket haul at Wankhede. The last international bowler to pick up a 5-wicket haul at Wankhede was West Indies off-spinner Shane Shillingford. The 30-year-old Shillingford took 5-179 from 43 overs in the first Innings of the 2nd Test of the series in 2013.

Patel is the third New Zealand bowler to take a five-wicket haul at Wankhede after Richard Hadlee and John Bracewell.

