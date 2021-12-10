NZ Star Ajaz Patel Reveals Mumbai Hotel's Royal Welcome After 10-wicket Heroics Vs India

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel described how he was greeted at a Mumbai hotel after the 10-wicket haul against India during the recently-concluded two-match Test series between India and the Kiwis. Patel made history by becoming only the third international cricketer in Test history to take a 10-wicket haul in a single innings.

Patel was named to the select list alongside former England cricketer Jim Laker and India's own Anil Kumble. According to Radio New Zealand (RNZ), Patel described what transpired at the team hotel when he arrived there after enrolling his name in the history books.

Patel claimed that when he arrived at the hotel, a large cake with his photographs pasted all over it was waiting for him in the lobby.

"I tried to get out of there very quickly...you never know how to accept things like or take it in," the left-arm bowler said of seeing a large cake in the hotel foyer with his face over it.

Patel went on to remark that people keep things subtle in New Zealand, unlike in India. Patel further highlighted the cultural difference between the two nations, saying that he would have quietly returned to his hotel had the record had happened in New Zealand. However, Patel said that people in India want to be a part of the moment.

Patel breaks multiple records

Patel started his demolishing spell in the second Test match against India and picked up four wickets before the end of play on Day 1. The spinner continued his form on Day 2 as he picked another 6 wickets to register his name in the records book. Patel finished the first innings with a bowling figure of 10-119. In the process, Patel also overtook Richard Hadlee's record of best figures by a New Zealand bowler.

Patel scalped another four wickets in India's second innings, registering a match figure of 14-225, which is also the best bowling figure for any player against India in the history of Test cricket. The player overtook Ian Botham's record, where the pacer had claimed match figures of 13/106 against India in 1980, which coincidentally came at this very same venue in Mumbai.

