NZ-U19 Vs JP-U19 Dream11 U19 World Cup Predictions And All Match Details

New Zealand Under-19 will face Japan Under-19 in the third match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020. The match will be played at North-West University No. 1 Ground, Potchefstroom on Saturday, January 18 at 1:30 PM IST. Ashley Thurgate will lead the Japan Under-19 side and Jesse Tashkoff will lead the New Zealand Under-19 side. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ALSO READ | Cricket's 'end of innocence': Cronje's Centurion fix, 20 years on

NZ-U19 vs JP-U19 Squads and Favourable Dream11

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Japan Under-19:

Ashley Thurgate(captain), Shu Noguchi (wicketkeeper), Marcus Thurgate, Max Clements, Tushar Chaturvedi, Neel Date, Kento Ota Dobell, Ishaan Fartyal, Sora Ichiki, Leon Mehlig, Masato Morita, Yugandhar Retharekar, Debashish Sahoo, Reiji Suto, and Kazumasa Takahashi.

New Zealand Under-19:

Jesse Tashkoff(captain), Ben Pomare(wicketkeeper), Ollie White, Kristian Clarke, Quinn Sunde, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, Rhys Mariu, Adithya Ashok, David Hancock, Fergus Lellman, Simon Keene, Nicholas Lidstone, William O'Rourke, and Beckham Wheeler-Greenall.

ALSO READ | AB de Villiers rates Perth 2008 and Adelaide 2012 as favourite Test cricket memories

NZ-U19 vs JP-U19 Favourable Dream11

Wicket-keepers: Ashley Thurgate (vice-captain)

Batsmen: Reiji Suto, Rhys Mariu, Fergus Lellman

All-Rounders: Kazumasa Takahashi, Adithya Ashok, Jesse Tashkoff (captain)

Bowlers: Tushar Chaturvedi, Yugandhar Retharekar, Masato Morita, Hayden Dickson

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis in mind. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | BCCI condoles demise of Team India superfan Charulata Patel, salutes her love for Cricket

NZ-U19 vs JP-U19 Form Guide

New Zealand Under-19 are the clear favourites in this match.

Japan's last match was against the UAE Under-19s and the latter won by 253 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Kazumasa Takahashi and Neel Date. Their best bowlers were Sora Ichiki and Ashley Thurgate.

New Zealand's last match was against the Bangladesh Under-19s and they won by four wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Rhys Mariu and Jesse Tashkoff. Their best bowlers were Joey Field and Adithya Ashok.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni goes contractless: The ex-captain's 5 best ever cricketing moments for India