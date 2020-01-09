NZ-U19 Vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

New Zealand Under 19s take on Zimbabwe Under 19s in the 3rd place playoff match of the Under-19 Quadrangular series on Thursday. The match is set to be played at the Chatsworth Stadium, Durban. The game commences at 1:00 PM (IST).

NZ-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Preview

The New Zealand U19s finished 3rd in the Quadrangular series after winning one and losing two games in this series. Their last match was against India, which they lost by a mammoth 120 runs. Zimbabwe had a similar return, winning one and losing two of their three games. They defeated finalists South Africa by 31 runs in their last game.

NZ-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

All players are available for both teams.

NZ-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Squads

NZ-U19: Jesse Tashkoff(captain), Ben Pomare(wicketkeeper), Fergus Lellman, Rhys Mariu, Quinn Sunde, Ollie White, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, David Hancock, Simon Keene, Nicholas Lidstone, William O'Rourke, and Beckham Wheeler-Greenall.

Jesse Tashkoff(captain), Ben Pomare(wicketkeeper), Fergus Lellman, Rhys Mariu, Quinn Sunde, Ollie White, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, David Hancock, Simon Keene, Nicholas Lidstone, William O'Rourke, and Beckham Wheeler-Greenall. ZIM-U19: Milton Shumba, Wesley Madhevere, Emmanuel Bawa, Dion Myers (C), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Taurayi Tugwete, Dane Schadendorf, Gareth Chirawu (WK), Nkosilathi Nungu, Dylan Grant, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Samuel Ruwisi, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Privilege Chesa, Brandon James, Luke Oldknow

NZ-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Top Picks

Dion Myers and Wesley Madhwevere are among the top run-getters of the tournament are expected to be amongst the runs. Jesse Tashkoff and Tadiwanashe Marumani are second and third in the most wicket-takers list. Milton Shumba and Taurayi Tugwete are also good Dream11 options.

NZ-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Dion Myers, Wesley Madhwevere, Jesse Tashkoff

Vice-Captain –Tadiwanashe Marumani, Milton Shumba, Taurayi Tugwete

–Tadiwanashe Marumani, Milton Shumba, Taurayi Tugwete Dion Myers and Jesse Tashkoff will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

NZ-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Team

Keeper – Ben Pomare

Batters – Milton Shumba, Taurayi Tugwete, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall

All-Rounders - Jesse Tashkoff, Wesley Madhevere, Adithya Ashok, Jesse Tashkoff

Bowlers – Dylan Grant, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Hayden Dickson

NZ-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Zimbabwe U-19s are likely to defeat New Zealand U-19s.

