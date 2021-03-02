NZ Vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 3rd T20I Match Preview And Details

New Zealand will take on Australia in the 3rd T20I match of the Australian Men’s tour of New Zealand 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM IST (7:00 PM local time) from the Wellington Regional Stadium, New Zealand on March 3, 2021. Here is our NZ vs AUS Dream11 prediction, NZ vs AUS Dream11 team and NZ vs AUS Dream11 top picks.

“One word for I’ve got for you is trust.”



Josh Philippe is presented his Australian T20 cap by WA teammate Mitch Marsh! 👏 #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/ASKahRq4zC — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 22, 2021

Also Read | Australia Vs New Zealand: Third & Fourth T20Is To Be Contested 'behind Closed Doors'

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Match preview

Down at 19-3, New Zealand's 1st T20I was single-handedly salvaged by the efforts of Devon Conway, who put up a brilliant 99 off 59 balls to take the hosts to their 184-run total. However, New Zealand's top order meltdown turned out to be nothing compared to Australia's batting order collapse. The experienced Aussie skipper Aaron Finch fell for just 1 along with Matthew Wade, debutante Josh Phillipe and the in-form Glenn Maxwell, leaving the visitors at 19/4 after 4.2 overs.

Mitchell Marsh's 45 proved to be the best batting effort for the side while Daniel Sams and Jhye Richardson's two wickets each was their best bowling effort. Ish Sodhi took 4-28 while Tim Southee and Trent Boult took two wickets each to win the Kiwis the game by a whopping 53 runs. In the second T20I, veterans Martin Guptill, skipper Kane Williamson and James Neesham took the reins for New Zealand as they put up 219 runs on the board. Kane Richardson's 3-wicket haul was the best effort for Australia.

Putting up a more well-rounded performance, the Aussies came excruciatingly close to their target, in the end falling short by an agonizing 4 runs. Marcus Stoinis made 78 alongside Josh Philippe and Daniel Sams who put up 40+ scores. Mitchell Santner's 4-wicket haul, along with Jimmy Neesham's 2-10 ultimately gave New Zealand the 2-0 advantage they now have.

Also Read | Virat Kohli 1st Indian To Reach 100 Million Instagram Followers; Joins Global Elite List

NZ vs AUS playing 11 prediction

New Zealand Men - Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson.

Australia Men - Aaron Finch (C), Matt Wade (WK), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Riley Meredith.

NZ vs AUS Key Players

New Zealand Men - Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Devon Conway

Australia Men - Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Marcus Stoinis

Also Read | R Ashwin Takes Subtle, Comical Dig At IPL Teams For Not Picking Devon Conway, Fans Agree

NZ vs AUS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Batsmen: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Josh Philippe

Allrounders: James Neesham, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis (VC)

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Jhye Richardson, Ish Sodhi

NZ vs AUS game prediction

According to our NZ vs AUS match prediction, Australia will win this match.

Note: The NZ vs AUS Dream11 prediction and NZ vs AUS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NZ vs AUS Dream11 team and NZ vs AUS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | RCB Team 2021's Australian Players In Dilemma After THIS New Cricket Australia Diktat

Image Credits: Blackcaps Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.