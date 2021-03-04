NZ Vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Match Preview For 4th T201

New Zealand will go up against Australia in the fourth T20I. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM IST from the Wellington Regional Stadium on March 5. Here is our NZ vs AUS Dream11 prediction, NZ vs AUS Dream11 team and NZ vs AUS Dream11 top picks.

NZ vs AUS Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The stakes will be high for both teams as New Zealand look to seal the series win while Australia look to level the series after winning the previous match by 64 runs. Despite losing the last match by a significant margin, the Kiwis have been in good form recently as the likes of Martin Guptill and Devon Conway have been very impressive. In the first T20 international, New Zealand won by 53 runs thanks to Conway's 99-run masterclass. Martin Guptill's 97 runs of 50 balls helped New Zealand win the second T20I by 4 runs. Meanwhile, Australia will hope to take confidence from their victory in the last game with Maxwell playing a brilliant innings to keep the series alive.

NZ vs AUS playing 11 prediction

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson

Australia: Aaron Finch, Matt Wade, Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Riley Meredith

How great is @Gmaxi_32? Maxi signs the seat he smashed so it can be auctioned off for charity! What a superstar! 🤩 #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/VXt8GywIP5 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 3, 2021

NZ vs AUS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe

Batsmen: Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Aaron Finch

Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell, Aston Agar, James Neesham

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Jhye Richardson, Trent Boult

Nz vs AUS Key Players

Captain: Glenn Maxwell or Martin Guptill

Vice-captain: Kane Williamson or Aaron Finch

NZ vs AUS match prediction

After a convincing victory in the last match, the Australian team is likely to be full of confidence heading into this match. The Australians will come all guns blazing with a hope to level the five-match series. With the fourth T20I also to be played in Wellington, our NZ vs AUS match prediction is that Australia will win this match with Glenn Maxwell likely to be the star performer.

Note: The NZ vs AUS Dream11 prediction and NZ vs AUS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NZ vs AUS Dream11 team and NZ vs AUS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

