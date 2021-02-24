NZ Vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; New Zealand Vs Australia 2nd T20I

New Zealand will face Australia in the 2nd T20I match of the Australia tour of New Zealand 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 AM IST (2:00 PM local time) from the University Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand on February 25, 2021. Here is our NZ vs AUS Dream11 prediction, NZ vs AUS Dream11 team and NZ vs AUS Dream11 top picks.

Josh Philippe is presented his Australian T20 cap by WA teammate Mitch Marsh!

NZ vs AUS Dream11 prediction: match preview

Having made the decision to give the senior members of their team some time off, Australia suffered a huge defeat at the hands of their neighbours in the 1st T20I. Now without Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins or Mitchell Starc, the visitors have decided instead, to recruit the best performers of the recently ended Big Bash. This gives youngsters like Josh Philippe and spin sensation Tanveer Sangha a chance to impress on the international stage. Mitchell Marsh's 45 off 33 and Jhye Richardson's 2-31 were the best performances for Australia in the 1st match and the team should put up something far better this time around.

Meanwhile, New Zealand, though they emerged the victors in the 1st NZ vs AUS game, will also be hoping for a more all-round effort from the side in this game. The hosts found themselves in a precarious position at 140/5 after 16.5 overs when the stage looked set for a close game. However, they were rescued by Devon Conway's much talked about effort that ended with him posting a mammoth 99* off 59 balls to take New Zealand to a strong 184-run total. The Blackcaps were also on point with the ball. Ish Sodhi took 4-wickets while Trent Boult and Tim Southee took two each and Mitchell Santner and Kyle Jamieson took one apiece to bowl out Australia in 17.3 overs.

NZ vs AUS playing 11 prediction

New Zealand - Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (WK), Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi

Australia - Aaron Finch (C), Matt Wade (WK), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

NZ vs AUS key players

New Zealand - Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Trent Boult

Australia - Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson

NZ vs AUS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Batsmen: Devon Conway, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Williamson, Aaron Finch

Allrounders: Mitchell Santner, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Jhye Richardson, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa

NZ vs AUS match prediction

According to our NZ vs AUS match prediction, Australia will win this match.

Note: The NZ vs AUS Dream11 prediction and NZ vs AUS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NZ vs AUS Dream11 team and NZ vs AUS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

