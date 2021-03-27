Last Updated:

NZ Vs BAN 1st T20I Live Stream: Where To Watch In UAE, South Africa, Australia And NZ?

New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in the 1st T20I. Here's how you can watch the NZ vs BAN 1st T20I live streaming from the UAE, South Africa and Australia.

Written By
Aakash Saini
NZ vs BAN 1st T20I

New Zealand, under the leadership of Tom Latham, defeated Bangladesh by 164 runs to seal the three-match series by a 3-0 margin. Devon Conway, for his 126 at the top of the order, was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ as his innings propelled his side to 318-6 off their 50 overs. Meanwhile, Jimmy Neesham shone with the ball as the star all-rounder rocked the Bangladeshi batting order with a match-winning five-wicket haul.

READ | Caribbean Premier League beats IPL for this MASSIVE cricket innovation; details revealed

The action will now shift to the three-match T20I series between the two sides. The first match is scheduled to commence from 6:30 AM IST onwards on Sunday, March 28. Here is a look at the New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming details for the 1st T20I match from several countries in the world.

READ | Dwayne Bravo shows off new black & gold batting gear ahead of new IPL season with CSK

New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI series: Hosts win dead-rubber

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live in UAE

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh live in UAE will be made available on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Apart from the UAE, the network will also provide the game’s live coverage in several of the other Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries. The countries list for the network includes Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia and Yemen.

READ | Ravindra Jadeja joins CSK camp ahead of IPL 2021, uncertainty looms over Dhoni's deputy

NZ vs BAN live in South Africa

The NZ vs BAN live in South Africa will be available on the SuperSport Network. The channel will cover the entirety of the ongoing Bangladesh tour of New Zealand. The NZ vs BAN live in South Africa broadcast will be available directly on TV or live streamed on the SuperSport digital platform's app and website, i.e. SuperSport Cricket and SuperSport Grandstand.

NZ vs BAN channel in Australia

Fox Sports (FOX CRICKET) is the broadcasting NZ vs BAN channel in Australia. The match is scheduled to commence from 12:00 PM AEST in the country.

NZ vs BAN 1st T20I live in New Zealand

The NZ vs BAN 1st T20I live coverage for viewers in New Zealand will be available on Spark Sport. Additionally, the match can also be viewed live on TVNZ 1.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI series: Hosts pose with ODI trophy

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming in India details

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the match can catch the New Zealand vs Bangladesh live stream and commentary on the FanCode app and website. The New Zealand vs Bangladesh live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket and Bangladesh Cricket.

Image source: ICC Twitter

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND