NZ Vs BAN 1st T20I Live Stream: Where To Watch In UAE, South Africa, Australia And NZ?

New Zealand, under the leadership of Tom Latham, defeated Bangladesh by 164 runs to seal the three-match series by a 3-0 margin. Devon Conway, for his 126 at the top of the order, was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ as his innings propelled his side to 318-6 off their 50 overs. Meanwhile, Jimmy Neesham shone with the ball as the star all-rounder rocked the Bangladeshi batting order with a match-winning five-wicket haul.

The action will now shift to the three-match T20I series between the two sides. The first match is scheduled to commence from 6:30 AM IST onwards on Sunday, March 28. Here is a look at the New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming details for the 1st T20I match from several countries in the world.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI series: Hosts win dead-rubber

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live in UAE

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh live in UAE will be made available on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Apart from the UAE, the network will also provide the game’s live coverage in several of the other Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries. The countries list for the network includes Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia and Yemen.

NZ vs BAN live in South Africa

The NZ vs BAN live in South Africa will be available on the SuperSport Network. The channel will cover the entirety of the ongoing Bangladesh tour of New Zealand. The NZ vs BAN live in South Africa broadcast will be available directly on TV or live streamed on the SuperSport digital platform's app and website, i.e. SuperSport Cricket and SuperSport Grandstand.

NZ vs BAN channel in Australia

Fox Sports (FOX CRICKET) is the broadcasting NZ vs BAN channel in Australia. The match is scheduled to commence from 12:00 PM AEST in the country.

NZ vs BAN 1st T20I live in New Zealand

The NZ vs BAN 1st T20I live coverage for viewers in New Zealand will be available on Spark Sport. Additionally, the match can also be viewed live on TVNZ 1.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI series: Hosts pose with ODI trophy

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming in India details

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the match can catch the New Zealand vs Bangladesh live stream and commentary on the FanCode app and website. The New Zealand vs Bangladesh live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket and Bangladesh Cricket.

