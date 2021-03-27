NZ Vs BAN 1st T20I Telecast And Streaming: Where To Watch In UK, USA, Canada And Caribbean

The New Zealand Men will go up against Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series hoping to finish off what has been a great series for them so far, with another dominating sweep. With the three-match ODI series having ended 3-0 in favour of the hosts, Bangladesh will be hoping to put up a tough fight and prevent another whitewash against a New Zealand side that will be without some of their best players. Meanwhile, the hosts will be aiming to extend their string of home wins to an enviable 4 series on the trot. Here's how you can watch the NZ vs BAN 1st T20I in the UK, US, Canada and the West Indies.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming in India details

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the match can catch the New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming and commentary on the FanCode app and website. The New Zealand vs Bangladesh live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket and Bangladesh Cricket in all countries.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live in UK

The NZ vs BAN 1st T20I match will be broadcast live and exclusive on the BT Sport and BT Sport 2 channels in the United Kingdom. BT Sport has acquired a free-to-air rights package for the series along with the OTT rights, meaning that New Zealand vs Bangladesh live in UK will also be available on BT Sports' online streaming platform accessible through their website. The match will commence from 1:00 AM UK time on March 28.

NZ vs BAN live in USA and Canada

The NZ vs BAN 1st T20I will also be available to fans in the US, where ESPN+ has acquired the OTT rights for the entire Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2021. There is no information yet on whether the series will be broadcast live on television in the country as of now. USA's neighbours to the north, fans in Canada can watch the Bangladesh vs New Zealand match live on the ATN (Asian Television Network) Cricket Plus and CBN channels.

NZ vs BAN channel in West Indies

Fans in the Caribbean have a number of different providers to pick from if they wish to watch the NZ vs BAN 1st T20I. Depending on region and type of subscription, fans can choose between Sports Max, Flow Sports, and ESPN, who will all be offering either television broadcasts or live streams of the match in the region.

Image Credits: Daryl Mitchell Twitter