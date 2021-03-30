NZ Vs BAN 2nd T20 Live Stream: Where To Watch In UAE, South Africa, Australia And NZ?

The upcoming NZ vs BAN 2nd T20 is of utmost importance for the visitors Bangladesh as they look to stay afloat in the three-match T20I series. After having clinched the ODI series, New Zealand are just a single win away from pocketing the T20I series as well. The two sides will lock horns in the second T20I on Tuesday, March 30, at McLean Park, Napier. Here is a look at the New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming details from several countries in the world.

New Zealand win the T20I series opener

Bangladesh are yet to win a single contest in their New Zealand tour so far. After losing all the matches of their three-match ODI series, they also have to face an embarrassing loss in the first T20I as well. New Zealand registered a comprehensive 66-run victory in the game, and it becomes imperative for Bangladesh to win their upcoming contest in order to keep the series alive.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live in UAE

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh live in UAE will be made available on OSN Sports Cricket HD from 10.00 AM local time. Along with UAE, the particular network will also provide the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh matches in several other Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries. The countries list for the network includes Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia and Yemen.

NZ vs BAN live in South Africa

NZ vs BAN live in South Africa will be available on SuperSport Network from 8.00 AM local time. The network owns the exclusive rights for the New Zealand vs Bangladesh series in the country. The NZ vs BAN live in South Africa is being made available on TV or live streamed on the SuperSport digital platform's app and website, i.e. SuperSport Cricket and SuperSport Grandstand.

NZ vs BAN channel in Australia

Fox Sports (FOX CRICKET) is the NZ vs BAN channel in Australia. Fans from Australia can tune-in to the channel to watch the live-action of the T20I series between New Zealand and Bangladesh from 5.00 PM local time (Canberra).

NZ vs BAN 2nd T20I live in New Zealand

Fans can catch the live coverage of the encounter on Spark Sport. Moreover, fans from the country can also watch the match live on TVNZ 1 from 7.00 PM local time.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming in India details

The NZ vs BAN 2nd T20 will not be televised in India. However, fans can catch the live streaming of the contest on the FanCode app and website. The live stream will commence from 11:30 AM (IST) on Tuesday. The New Zealand vs Bangladesh live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket and Bangladesh Cricket.

Image source: ICC Twitter