NZ Vs BAN 2nd T20 Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch In UK, USA, Canada & Caribbean?

New Zealand have continued their fantastic run at home as they have looked dominant against Bangladesh in their ongoing home series. The visitors Bangladesh are yet to earn their maiden win in their tour and will be aiming to put up a stronger show in the shortest format after losing all the three ODI fixtures. New Zealand are only a single win away from clinching the three-match T20I series after winning the first encounter by 66 runs. The NZ vs BAN 2nd T20 will be played at McLean Park, Napier on Tuesday, March 30. Here is how fans from UK, USA, Canada and Caribbean can catch the live action of the T20I match.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live in UK

BT Sport has acquired a free-to-air New Zealand vs Bangladesh live in UK television rights. Moreover, they also own the OTT rights for the matches. The NZ vs BAN 2nd T20 will be broadcast live on BT Sport and BT Sport 2 channels in the United Kingdom region. The live streaming of the contest will also be made available on BT Sport's website. The start time of the match in UK will be 7.00 AM (GMT).

NZ vs BAN live in USA and Canada

Cricket fans in USA and Canada will also be able to relish the live action of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh matches. While there is no official NZ vs BAN live in USA information when it comes to live telecast, the live streaming of the matches will be available on ESPN+. They own the OTT rights for the entire Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2021. For the viewers in Canada, the T20I fixture will be available live on ATN (Asian Television Network) Cricket Plus and CBN channels. The start time of the match in USA will be 2.00 AM (ET).

NZ vs BAN channel in West Indies

As far as the NZ vs BAN channel in West Indies, there are several ways in which Caribbean fans can watch the encounter live. The series will be made available on Sports Max, Flow Sports, and ESPN and one can relish the live broadcast as well as the live stream of the matches based on their region and subscription. The start time of the match in the West Indies will be 3.00 AM (Barbados time).

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming in India

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the match can catch the New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming and commentary on the FanCode app and website from 11.30 AM IST. The New Zealand vs Bangladesh live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket and Bangladesh Cricket in all countries.

Image source: Blackcaps Twitter