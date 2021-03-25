NZ Vs BAN 3rd ODI Telecast Live Stream: Where To Watch In UAE, South Africa And Australia?

New Zealand, on the back of batting heroics from Tom Latham, won the second ODI against Bangladesh by five wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The Bangladesh tour of New Zealand will now continue with the third ODI match. The NZ vs BAN 3rd ODI is set to be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and the action will commence from 3:30 AM IST onwards on Friday, March 26. Here is a look at the New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming details from several countries in the world.

Hosts seal series ahead of NZ vs BAN 3rd ODI

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live in UAE

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh live in UAE will be made available on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Apart from the UAE, the network will also provide the game’s live coverage in several of the other Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries. The countries list for the network includes Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia and Yemen.

NZ vs BAN live in South Africa

The NZ vs BAN live in South Africa will be available on the SuperSport Network. The channel will cover the entirety of the ongoing Bangladesh tour of New Zealand. The NZ vs BAN live in South Africa broadcast will be available directly on TV or live streamed on the SuperSport digital platform's app and website, i.e. SuperSport Cricket and SuperSport Grandstand.

NZ vs BAN channel in Australia

Fox Sports (FOX CRICKET) is the broadcasting NZ vs BAN channel in Australia. The match is scheduled to commence from 9:00 AM AEST in the country.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming in India details

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to follow the match can catch the New Zealand vs Bangladesh live stream and commentary on the FanCode app and website. The New Zealand vs Bangladesh live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket and Bangladesh Cricket.

Image source: ICC Twitter