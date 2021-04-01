Last Updated:

NZ Vs BAN 3rd T20: Best Finn Allen Hits That Make Him Worthy Of Place In RCB Playing 11

RCB fans must be thrilled after their new-recruit Finn Allen slammed 71 from just 29 balls against Bangladesh ahead of joining Virat Kohli and co. in India.

Aakash Saini
NZ vs BAN 3rd T20

New Zealand batsman Finn Allen clobbered Bangladeshi bowlers to all corners of Eden Park in Auckland. The 21-year-old, playing only his third T20I match after making his international debut earlier this week, slammed 71 from just 29 balls in a rain-curtailed 10-over game. His innings propelled New Zealand to an emphatic win over Bangladesh as the hosts claimed the three-match series by a 3-0 margin.

NZ vs BAN 3rd T20: Hosts celebrate clean sweep, watch video

Here are some more Finn Allen batting efforts that make him a favourite to play for RCB in the playing 11 -

NZ vs BAN 3rd T20: RCB fans praise Finn Allen’s batting blitz

Finn Allen is slated to represent the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. The cricketer was acquired by the Virat Kohli-led camp as part of a like-for-like replacement for Australian batsman Josh Philippe. As it turns out, the Finn Allen RCB contract continues to excite the fans of the franchise as the cricketer carried his domestic List A form to the international stage of the game.

Finn Allen IPL 2021 announcement by RCB

Finn Allen stats in competitive cricket

The Finn Allen stats in competitive cricket makes for an impressive read. In 20 List A matches, he has scored 501 runs at an average of 25 with a strike-rate of above 100. Quite recently, Allen smacked a match-winning 128 off just 59 balls while opening the innings for Wellington against Otago in a 2021 Ford Trophy game. The wicketkeeper-batsman has also played 13 T20 matches, where he compiled 537 runs at a staggering strike-rate of 183.27.

RCB IPL 2021 schedule and team updates

On January 20, the RCB franchise announced their list of retentions from their previous edition’s squad. They retained 12 cricketers, including captain Virat Kohli and star attractions like AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj. The upcoming IPL 2021 edition will be de Villiers’ 10th season for the RCB since he made his debut for the franchise back in 2011. Here is a look at the entire RCB team for the IPL 2021 season.

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and Daniel Sams, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai and Finn Allen.

RCB IPL 2021 schedule

