NZ Vs BAN 3rd T20: Martin Guptill Slams World Record; Surpasses Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma

New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill crashed Bangladesh bowlers with a boundary and five sixes during his 19-ball blitz at Auckland’s Eden Park. The veteran cricketer smoked 44 runs at the top of the order and enabled the Black Caps to slam 141-4 in a rain-curtained 10-over game. Apart from starring in New Zealand’s win in the dead rubber, Guptill also achieved a rare world record, thus going past the likes of Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma as well as former Indian captain MS Dhoni.

NZ vs BAN 3rd T20: Hosts celebrate clean sweep over Bangladesh

NZ vs BAN 3rd T20: Martin Guptill sixes tally at home puts him above Rohit Sharma

Martin Guptill slammed five sixes during the course of his innings. When he struck his fourth six of the evening, the right-hander became the first batsmen in the world to hit 250 international sixes in a single country. Guptill now has 251 sixes across formats to his name while playing in New Zealand.

While the Martin Guptill sixes tally at home leads the pack, he is followed by his former captain Brendon McCullum at No.2 with 230 maximums in New Zealand. West Indies batting juggernaut Chris Gayle is next on the list with 213 sixes in his home country. Indian opener Rohit Sharma sits at No.4 with 208 sixes in India while former wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni completes the top five list with 186 sixes, also at home.

Martin Guptill stats in international cricket

The Martin Guptill stats in international cricket composes of some good numbers. Overall, the 34-year-old has cleared the fence on 351 occasions ever since he made his national debut in 2009. Guptill has represented his country in 47 Tests where he aggregated 2,586 runs at an average of 29.38. He also played 186 ODIs and 102 T20Is to compile 6,927 and 2,939 runs respectively in both limited-overs formats.

NZ vs BAN 3rd T20 updates

New Zealand registered 141-4 in 10 overs off the back of Martin Guptill and young opener Finn Allen. The Bangladesh batsmen faltered in their run-chase, as they were all out for just 76 inside their allotted overs. New Zealand bowler Todd Astle was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, claiming match-winning figures of 4-13 in his two overs.

