NZ Vs BAN 3rd T20I Live Stream: Where To Watch In UAE, South Africa, Australia And NZ?

New Zealand and Bangladesh will battle it out in the final match of their three-match T20I series on Thursday. The contest will be played at Eden Park, Auckland. Ahead of the forthcoming clash, here we take a look at the New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming and live telecast details from several countries in the world.

New Zealand pocket the T20I series against Bangladesh

The New Zealand cricket team have showcased stellar form in the recent past, and they have been ruthless, especially at home. They continued their dominant run by clinching the ODI as well as the T20I series against Bangladesh. The visitors Bangladesh have already lost the ongoing three-match T20I series after facing losses in the first two fixtures. Moreover, they are still searching for their first victory on the tour. They have a chance of salvaging their pride by coming with a strong performance in the final T20I encounter.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live in UAE

Cricket fans in the UAE will be able to relish the live action of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh match on OSN Sports Cricket HD. One can catch New Zealand vs Bangladesh live in UAE from 10.00 AM local time. Along with UAE, the particular network will also provide the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh matches in several other Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries. The countries list for the network includes Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia and Yemen.

NZ vs BAN live in South Africa

Cricket enthusiasts can watch NZ vs BAN live in South Africa from 8.00 AM local time. The SuperSport Network owns the exclusive rights for the ongoing New Zealand vs Bangladesh series. The New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming is being made available on the SuperSport digital platform's app and website, i.e. SuperSport Cricket and SuperSport Grandstand.

NZ vs BAN channel in Australia

The live telecast of the matches is also made available in Australia. The NZ vs BAN channel in Australia is Fox Sports (FOX CRICKET). Fans in Australia can catch the NZ vs BAN 3rd T20 live 5.00 PM local time (Canberra).

NZ vs BAN 3rd T20I live in New Zealand

Viewers from New Zealand can watch the live coverage of the fixture on Spark Sport. Moreover, fans from the country can also watch the NZ vs BAN 3rd T20 live on TVNZ 1 from 7.00 PM local time.

Image source: Blackcaps Twitter