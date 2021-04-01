NZ Vs BAN 3rd T20I Telecast & Live Stream: Where To Watch In UK, USA, Canada & Caribbean?

New Zealand and Bangladesh will clash in the final T20I of their three-match series at Eden Park, Auckland. The hosts New Zealand have already clinched the series by registering comprehensive victories in the first two fixtures. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have had an underwhelming run in their tour as they are yet to win a single game so far.

The match promises to be a closely fought battle as Bangladesh look to salvage their pride with a spirited performance. Here is how fans from UK, USA, Canada and Caribbean can catch the live action of the T20I match.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live in UK

The NZ vs BAN 3rd T20 will be broadcast live on BT Sport and BT Sport 2 channels from 7.00 AM (GMT) in the United Kingdom region as BT Sport has acquired a free-to-air New Zealand vs Bangladesh live in UK television rights. One can also visit BT Sport's website for the New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming.

NZ vs BAN live in USA and Canada

The popularity of cricket has grown exponentially in countries like USA and Canada. Cricket fans from the two nations will also be able to enjoy the live clash between New Zealand and Bangladesh. ESPN+ own the OTT rights for the entire Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2021, and the New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming is being made available on the platform. There is no official NZ vs BAN live in USA information when it comes to live telecast. The start time for the New Zealand vs Bangladesh in the USA is 2.00 AM (ET). ATN (Asian Television Network) Cricket Plus and CBN channels will telecast the game live in Canada.

NZ vs BAN channel in West Indies

Fans in the Caribbean region can catch the NZ vs BAN 3rd T20 live on Sports Max, Flow Sports, and ESPN and one can relish the live broadcast as well as the live stream of the matches based on their region and subscription. The start time of the match in the West Indies will be 3.00 AM (Barbados time).

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming in India

The ongoing New Zealand vs Bangladesh series is not a televised event in India. However, cricket enthusiasts will be able to relish the live action of the 3rd T20I exclusively on the FanCode app and website from 11:30 PM IST. The New Zealand vs Bangladesh live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket and Bangladesh Cricket in all countries.

