NZ Vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 1st ODI In Dunedin Preview And Other Info

New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in the 1st ODI match of the Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST (11:00 AM local time) from the University Oval, Dunedin on March 20, 2021. Here is our NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction, NZ vs BAN Dream11 team and NZ vs BAN Dream11 top picks. The NZ vs BAN live stream can be found on FanCode.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction: Match preview

It will be a tough start to the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League for New Zealand as they take the field without veteran batters Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson for the first time in six years. While he is in a class of his own, the Kiwis should not miss Williamson too much, as the newfound talents of Devon Conway, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell make their way into the team for possible debuts. Though they played their last ODI series almost a year ago, the hosts will come into this series with back to back home series wins over West Indies, Pakistan and Australia.

Not to be outdone, the Bangladesh side will also come into the series with white-ball series wins over West Indies and Zimbabwe at home. Hoping to exploit New Zealand's slight weakness in the 1st ODI, the BCB Tigers will be looking for a historic, first-ever win on NZ soil. Having remained unbeaten in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League so far, Bangladesh will now have to contend with the loss of one of their own senior players - Shakib al Hasan, who is on paternity leave. In his absence, the rest of the Bangladesh squad will have to step up against a New Zealand side that has proven to be almost undefeatable at home.

NZ vs BAN playing 11 prediction

New Zealand - Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (capt & wk), Will Young, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult.

Bangladesh - Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.

NZ vs BAN Key Players

New Zealand - Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Trent Boult

Bangladesh - Mustafizur Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal

NZ vs BAN Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (VC)

Batsmen: Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das

Allrounders: James Neesham, Soumya Sarkar

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Mustafizur Rahman

NZ vs BAN match prediction

According to our NZ vs BAN match prediction, New Zealand will win this match.

Note: The NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction and NZ vs BAN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NZ vs BAN Dream11 team and NZ vs BAN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

