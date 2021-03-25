NZ Vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 3rd ODI Match Preview And Details

New Zealand and Bangladesh will collide in the final ODI of their three-match series at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST (11:00 AM local time) on March 26. Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, here is a look at our NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction, NZ vs BAN squads and NZ vs BAN Dream11 team.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI preview

The hosts New Zealand have played exceptional cricket so far in the series and have already pocketed the three-match series by winning the first two encounters. They will look to capitalize on the momentum they are carrying into the fixture as they will be keen to white-wash the Bangladesh side. The visitors have visibly struggled to put up a fight, and a victory here could do wonders for their confidence ahead of the three-match T20I series.

Bangladesh were bundled out for a paltry score of 131 in the opening match of the series. However, they did put up a stronger show in the subsequent contest as they posted a decent total of 271. Captain Tamim Iqbal starred with the bat for the team and came up with a gutsy knock of 78. Mohammad Mithun also contributed with 73 runs. New Zealand chased down the total with 5 wickets to spare to hand Bangladesh their second successive loss in their tour.

NZ vs BAN live: Full squads

New Zealand: Tom Latham (C & WK), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Trent Boult, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction: Top picks for NZ vs BAN playing 11

M Guptill

D Conway

T Iqbal

M Rahim

NZ vs BAN match prediction: NZ vs BAN Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: T Latham, M Rahim

Batsmen: T Iqbal (VC), D Conway, M Mithun, M Guptill (C)

All-rounders: M Santner, J Neesham

Bowlers: T Boult, M Rahman, T Ahmed

NZ vs BAN live: NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction

According to our NZ vs BAN match prediction, New Zealand are favourites to win this game.

Note: The above NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction, NZ vs BAN Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NZ vs BAN Dream11 team and NZ vs BAN playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

