NZ Vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 3rd ODI Match Preview And Details

New Zealand and Bangladesh will collide in the final ODI of their three-match series at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST (11:00 AM local time) on March 26. Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, here is a look at our NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction, NZ vs BAN squads and NZ vs BAN Dream11 team.
The hosts New Zealand have played exceptional cricket so far in the series and have already pocketed the three-match series by winning the first two encounters. They will look to capitalize on the momentum they are carrying into the fixture as they will be keen to white-wash the Bangladesh side. The visitors have visibly struggled to put up a fight, and a victory here could do wonders for their confidence ahead of the three-match T20I series.
Bangladesh were bundled out for a paltry score of 131 in the opening match of the series. However, they did put up a stronger show in the subsequent contest as they posted a decent total of 271. Captain Tamim Iqbal starred with the bat for the team and came up with a gutsy knock of 78. Mohammad Mithun also contributed with 73 runs. New Zealand chased down the total with 5 wickets to spare to hand Bangladesh their second successive loss in their tour.
Good to go! @RossLTaylor has passed his fitness test at the @BasinReserve and will return to the playing XI tomorrow in place of Will Young. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/FpIRRgRA8iMarch 25, 2021
New Zealand: Tom Latham (C & WK), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Trent Boult, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Will Young.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed.
Wicketkeeper: T Latham, M Rahim
Batsmen: T Iqbal (VC), D Conway, M Mithun, M Guptill (C)
All-rounders: M Santner, J Neesham
Bowlers: T Boult, M Rahman, T Ahmed
According to our NZ vs BAN match prediction, New Zealand are favourites to win this game.
