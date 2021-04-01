NZ Vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Auckland 3rd T20I Match Preview

New Zealand will square off with Bangladesh in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Thursday, April 1 at Eden Park in Auckland. The NZ vs BAN live streaming will commence at 11:30 AM (IST). Ahead of the contest, here's a look at our NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction, NZ vs BAN Dream11 team and NZ vs BAN Dream11 top picks amongst other NZ vs BAN live match info.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction: Match preview

New Zealand have already clinched the series 2-0 after winning the first two games comprehensively. However, Bangladesh's batsmen showed some intent in the previous game which made the contest exciting. The visitors will look to approach the final match of their tour with the same mindset and secure a win.

Bangladesh's performance on the New Zealand tour has been abysmal thus far. They were clean swept in the ODI series (3-0) and are on the brink of another whitewash in the T20I series. The Mahmudullah-led side will look to win their first international game on the Kiwi soil and conclude the tour on a positive note. On the other hand, the hosts will look to continue their dominance at home by registering another series whitewash.

NZ vs BAN playing 11 prediction

New Zealand - Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (Wicketkeeper), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (Captain), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Adam Milne.

Bangladesh - Liton Das (Wicketkeeper), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah (Captain), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

NZ vs BAN Top Picks

New Zealand - Devon Conway, Glenn Philips, Hamish Bennett

Bangladesh - Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain

NZ vs BAN Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway, Liton Das

Batsmen: Glenn Philips (Captain), Martin Guptill, Soumya Sarkar (Vice-captain), Mohammad Naim

All-Rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Afif Hossain

Bowlers: Hamish Bennett, Tim Southee, Mustafizur Rahman

NZ vs BAN match prediction

According to our NZ vs BAN match prediction, New Zealand will win this match.

Note: The NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction and NZ vs BAN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NZ vs BAN Dream11 team and NZ vs BAN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: ICC TWITTER