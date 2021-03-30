NZ Vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Napier 2nd T20I Match Preview

Quick links:
New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, March 30 at McLean Park in Napier. The NZ vs BAN live streaming will commence at 11:30 AM (IST). Ahead of the contest, here's a look at our NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction, NZ vs BAN Dream11 team and NZ vs BAN Dream11 top picks amongst other NZ vs BAN live match info.
Bangladesh have had an awful tour so far as they have been trounced by New Zealand in all the games. The visitors were whitewashed 3-0 in the ODI series. Similar to the ODI series, Bangladesh got off to an abysmal start in the T20I series as they lost the opening encounter by 66 runs. While their bowlers were hammered all over the park, their batsmen also didn't have answers against New Zealand's relentless bowling attack.
The absence of veterans like Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim (shoulder injury) has further added to their woes. Their youngsters need to step up and put in standout performances if they are to give the visitors any sort of competition in the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I. With the series on the line for Bangladesh, fans are in for an exciting contest.
New Zealand - Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (Wicketkeeper), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (Captain), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Lockie Ferguson
Bangladesh - Liton Das (Wicketkeeper), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah (Captain), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
New Zealand - Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Ish Sodhi
Bangladesh - Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain
Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway (Captain), Liton Das
Batsmen: Glenn Philips, Martin Guptill, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim
All-Rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Afif Hossain
Bowlers: Ish Sodhi (Vice-captain), Tim Southee, Mustafizur Rahman
According to our NZ vs BAN match prediction, New Zealand will win this match.
Note: The NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction and NZ vs BAN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NZ vs BAN Dream11 team and NZ vs BAN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
