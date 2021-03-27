NZ Vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; New Zealand Vs Bangladesh 1st T20I

New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in the 1st T20I match of the Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 AM IST (2:00 PM local time) from the Seddon Park Cricket Ground, Hamilton, NZ on March 28, 2021. Here is our NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction, NZ vs BAN Dream11 team and NZ vs BAN Dream11 top picks.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The New Zealand Men will go up against Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series looking to finish off what has been a great series for them so far. Despite missing skipper Kane Williamson and senior batsmen Ross Taylor, the Blackcaps made easy work of the visitors, handing them yet another 3-0 ODI whitewash defeat on New Zealand soil. With the IPL 2021 approaching, the Blackcaps have also had to let go of Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham and Tim Seifert with Tim Southee taking over as captain and the in-form Devon Conway taking on the wicketkeeping duties.

With Shakib Al Hassan's future in the squad looking uncertain and Tamim Iqbal (personal reasons) and Hasan Mahmud (injury) set to miss this series, Bangladesh will be in a tough spot on Sunday. After such a valiant win ODI series over West Indies earlier this month, Bangladesh will be disappointed at how easily they went down to the Kiwis. Captain Mahmudullah will now have the unenviable task of leading the BCB Tigers to a win against a side that has managed to remain undefeated in their last three T20I series at home. He will depend heavily on Taskin Ahmed and Mohammad Mithun, who were the most notable performers for the team in the ODIs while hoping that the senior players come through for the team.

NZ vs BAN playing 11 prediction

New Zealand - Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Glenn Philips, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Hamish Bennett, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne

Bangladesh - Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Musfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

NZ vs BAN Key Players

New Zealand - Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Ish Sodhi

Bangladesh - Mohammad Mithun, Taskin Ahmed, Mahmudullah

NZ vs BAN Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Devon Conway (c)

Batters – Glenn Philips, Martin Guptill, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun

All-Rounders – Daryl Mitchell, Mahmudullah

Bowlers – Ish Sodhi (vc), Tim Southee, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

NZ vs BAN match prediction

According to our NZ vs BAN match prediction, New Zealand will win this match.

Note: The NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction and NZ vs BAN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NZ vs BAN Dream11 team and NZ vs BAN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

