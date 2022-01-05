Last Updated:

'Greatest upset in Test history' NZ Vs BAN: Guts & Glory At Bay Oval As Bangladesh Stuns New Zealand With Classic Test Win

Bangladesh upended the script as they stunned the Kiwis with an eight-wicket triumph to beat NZ in NZ for the first time across all three formats.

Written By
Srijanee Majumdar
Ebadot Hossain, Bangladesh

Image: AP


Over the recent years, the Bangladesh cricket team have done enough to shed the tag of 'underdogs', in the form of steep improvement across all three formats. It was no different at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday, where they showcased just how far they have come in the longest format of the game. 

The celebrations were all the sweeter because the win was like a bolt from the blue. None expected the tables to turn after Bangladesh took the field sans its three key and experienced players, including Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah. But, the Tigers upended the script as they stunned the Kiwis with an eight-wicket triumph and became the first team to beat Kane Williamson & Co. in New Zealand in a Test match since March, 2017. Yes, they may be without top players but were at full strength.

It was Bangladesh's sixth victory away from home, with four of the other five against Zimbabwe and West Indies. This was the first time that the side defeated the BlackCaps in a Test match. Interestingly, this was New Zealand's first defeat at home in at least five years, with the current squad having been labelled as the 'greatest' ever. The match belonged to Bangladesh as they fought tooth and nail to stay one step ahead of  the World Test champions throughout the two innings.

Ebadot Hossain finds New Zealand's Achilles heel

Devon Conway struck a valiant century, while Henry Nicholls scored a solid 75 to lift New Zealand to a competitive 328, with the second half of the batting line-up only managing a meagre 36 runs. Bangladesh, in response, steered miles ahead to post a mammoth 458 runs, despite no player having scored beyond 90 runs.

More misery ensued for New Zealand after Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee departed for nought as Bangladesh were only 40 runs away from etching history. The extremely talented Ebadot Hossain, a flag-waver for the next generation Bangladesh cricketer, dictated the proceedings on the final day with a career-best six-wicket haul. 

Bangladesh grab 12 crucial WTC23 points

The resounding eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the first Test propelled Bangladesh to fifth in the World Test Championship standings issued by the ICC. The Tigers now have 33 percentage of points (PCT) and 12 aggregate points, behind India who have 63 percentage of points. New Zealand, on the other hand, are seventh with 11% of PCT from three matches.

Here’s how the cricket community responded to Bangladesh’s unforeseen, but deserving win over New Zealand.

 

