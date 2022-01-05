NZ Vs BAN: Pacer Ebadot Hossain Stuns Fans Off Pitch With The 'best Post-match Interview'

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain has taken the internet by storm with a stunning performance followed by a remarkable post-match interview. Hossain, who was named player of the match in Bangladesh’s big win against New Zealand at their home soil, took a giant leap in becoming a role model for upcoming Bangladesh cricketers. Hossain speaking about being what being a professional athlete meant for him is now being termed one of the ‘best post-match interviews’.

Ebadot Hossain on Wednesday was adjudged player of the match for leading Bangladesh to a historic win in New Zealand in the first Test in Mount Maunganui. Speaking in the post-match award ceremony, the seamer said that the entire team had come to New Zealand soil to set a goal for future generations.

The Tigers’ bowler said that the team did everything to fulfil the dream of beating New Zealand on their home turf. "In New Zealand soil, our brothers and teams didn't get a win in the last 21 years. We set a goal this time. We raised our hand and said 'We have to beat New Zealand in their own soil and we can do it.' They are Test champions, if we can beat them our next generation will be inspired," Ebadot said in the post-match presentation.

Ebadot Hossain is now our favourite cricketer.



One of the 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 post-match interviews you'll watch from a professional athlete 👏



He joined the Bangladesh Air Force and played volleyball and now he's just bowled his country to a famous win 🐯#NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/CBKquRpzUx — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 5, 2022

Ebadot, who picked up 7 wickets in the match, became the first Bangladesh pacer to pick up a five-wicket haul in a Test innings in over eight years. The bowler in turn credited his coach Ottis Gibson for making it possible. "In the last two years, I am working with Ottis Gibson. Conditions are always flat at home. We are still learning how to bowl and reverse in away conditions. I am trying to hit the top of the stumps. I needed to be a little patient for success to come," he said.

Furthermore, the tall seamer also talked about being a member of the Bangladesh Air Force and what it meant for him to win for his country’s side. "I am a soldier of Bangladesh Air Force so I know how to do the salute. It was a long story, from volleyball to cricket. I am enjoying cricket, representing Bangladesh and Bangladesh Air Force," Ebadot added. The interview has since gone viral and is being lauded by his peers as well as fans around the world.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand

The Tigers stunned the Kiwis with an eight-wicket triumph and became the first team to beat Kane Williamson & Co. in New Zealand in a Test match since March 2017. It was Bangladesh's sixth victory away from home, with four of the other five against Zimbabwe and West Indies. This was the first time that the side defeated the BlackCaps in a Test match. The match belonged to Bangladesh as they fought tooth and nail to stay one step ahead of the World Test champions throughout the two innings.

Devon Conway struck a valiant century, while Henry Nicholls scored a solid 75 to lift New Zealand to a competitive 328, with the second half of the batting line-up only managing a meagre 36 runs. Bangladesh, in response, steered miles ahead to post a mammoth 458 runs, despite no player having scored beyond 90 runs. More misery ensued for New Zealand after Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee departed for nought as Bangladesh were only 40 runs away from etching history. The extremely talented Ebadot Hossain, a flag-waver for the next generation Bangladesh cricketer, dictated the proceedings on the final day with a career-best six-wicket haul.

Image: AP