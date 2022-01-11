NZ Vs BAN: Ross Taylor Takes Wicket On Last Delivery Of His Career; WATCH

New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor bid-adieu to international cricket, following the conclusion of New Zealand vs Bangladesh, the final Test match of the two-Test series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The Kiwis cruised to victory against Bangladesh on only the third day of the match by restricting Bangladesh at 278/10 in the third innings. In the match, Bangladesh were following on New Zealand's first innings score of 521 runs, after getting all out for 126 runs in the second innings. After New Zealand's win, the series concluded with a 1-1 tie. Meanwhile, apart from New Zealand’s marvellous victory by an innings, Ross Taylor became the biggest highlight of the day.

37-years-old Taylor bid-adieu to test cricket in style by taking the final wicket of the Bangladesh innings and left everyone in awe of the fairytale ending to his Test career. In the 80th over of the Bangladesh innings, the visitors were at 278/9 trailing behind New Zealand’s mammoth target, when Kiwi skipper Tom Latham decided to hand the ball over to Taylor. Playing in his 112th Test match. New Zealand great dismissed Ebadot Hossain while the Kiwi squad surrounded him after earning the victory by an innings and 117 runs.

Watch Ross Taylor dismissing Ebadot Hossain-

What a way to finish the Test! @RossLTaylor takes his THIRD Test wicket to finish the Test inside 3 days at Hagley Oval. We finish the series 1-1 with @BCBtigers. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/2GaL0Ayapr — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 11, 2022

Ross Taylor's international career

Ross Taylor decided to call his time playing cricket for New Zealand after representing the country in a total of 112 Test matches. In the process, Taylor has amassed 7683 runs in total at an average of 44.76, with the help of 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries. The left-handed batter also represented the Kiwis in the shorter format of the games and enjoyed success at all levels. After ending his career by dismissing Ebadot on Tuesday, Taylor finished his career with a tally of three test wickets.

In a total of 233 ODI matches, he scored 8581 runs at an average of 48.20 with a strike rate of 83.41. His best knock in ODIs is 181 unbeaten runs, and he hit a total of 21 centuries and 51 fifties in the 50-over format. At the same time, Taylor played 102 T20I matches for New Zealand and has a total of 1909 runs to his credit. He hit seven half-centuries in the shortest format of the game and played his last T20I match in 2020.

(Instagram Image: @icc)