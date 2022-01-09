NZ Vs BAN: Tom Latham Survives Twin LBW Scare In Same Over; Both Reversed On Review

New Zealand captain Tom Latham hit a brilliant century at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Day 1 of the second Test match against Bangladesh on Sunday. Latham concluded the day with a score of 186 from 278 balls, assisting the Kiwis in amassing a massive total. However, Latham survived a twin LBW scare off Ebadot Hossain's bowling in the 9th over of the first innings before reaching the three-figure milestone.

On the second delivery of the over, Latham was given LBW, after which he went upstairs and the decision was reversed. Latham was given LBW again on the penultimate delivery, and he successfully managed to get the decision overturned for the second time in the same over. The replays showed both deliveries angling in but missing the stumps.

When the play resumes on Day 2, Latham will eye his second double century of his Test career as he needs 14 more runs to reach the milestone. Latham has one double ton to his name which he scored against Sri Lanka in 2018. The right-handed batsman had hit 264 not-out against Sri Lanka in a drawn match at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who made his Test debut in 2014, has played 62 matches for his country in the longest format. So far, Latham has scored 4234 runs at an average of 40.71.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh

As far as the match is concerned, the Kiwis will start at a score of 349/1 on day 2 of the second Test. Latham will take the field alongside his partner Devon Conway, who remained unbeaten at 99 on the first day of the ongoing match. Earlier, Will Young scored 54 runs off 114 balls before he was dismissed by Shoriful Islam in the 38th over. Young was removed only after he forged a crucial 148-run partnership with Latham.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is currently leading the two-match Test series against New Zealand by 1-0. The visitors registered an emphatic win against the Blackcaps earlier this week to register their names in the history book. Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets in the first Test at Mount Maunganui. It is the first instance since gaining the Test status that Bangladesh have beaten New Zealand in a Test match.

Image: AP