Power hitter Liam Livingstone hit a huge six to finish off England's rout of New Zealand in the first of four T20Is on August 30 at Chester-le-Street. The Kiwis, who were given the opportunity to bat first, put up a subdued batting performance to scrape their way to a subpar score of 139/9 in 20 overs. Glenn Phillips top-scored with 41 runs off of 38 balls.

3 things you need to know

England defeated New Zealand in the 1st T20I of the series

Glenn Phillips top scored for NZ in the 1st T20

Dawid Malan scores a half-century for England

Also Read | India Vs Pakistan: Heartbreaking News For Cricket Fans As Rain Threatens Asia Cup Clash

England vs New Zealand: Liam Livingstone sends the ball into the sky

In reply, the hosts lost Jonny Bairstow in the first over before being steadied by a polished half-century from Dawid Malan. Then, with six over remaining, Harry Brook added a quick-fire 43 from 27 deliveries to help England cruise to a seven-wicket victory. With only 24 runs remaining, Livingstone entered the fray and completed the formalities by pulling a short delivery from Adam Milne into the stands over the deep square-leg region. At first, it appeared that the ball would sail over the stadium but it fell well inside.

The winning moment! 🏆



What a way to get over the line 👏 #EnglandCricket | #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/ShQ6cmQDRJ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 30, 2023

Also Read | World Cup 2023: Tickets For India Matches In Chennai, Delhi And Pune Go On Sale On Aug 31

Eng vs NZ: An Underrated Rivalry

Given the history between the teams in generating memorable finishes, none more so than the 2019 ODI World Cup final, the game did not produce anything out of the ordinary. The Black Caps won in a dramatic fashion in the semifinal of the 2021 T20 World Cup in their most recent T20I match to advance to the championship game. In the 2019–20 season, the teams also engaged in a memorable five-match T20I series, with England pulling out a 3-2 victory. Jos Buttler, the captain of England, was thrilled with the team's flawless overall performance in their crushing of New Zealand in the first T20I. The teams play four T20Is, then the same number of ODIs, before their tantalising World Cup debut on October 5.