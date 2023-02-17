Last Updated:

NZ Vs ENG: Scott Kuggeleijn And Tom Blundell Recreate Ajmal-Malik Comical Drop Catch-WATCH

Scott Kuggeleijn & Tom Blundell dropped a catch during the NZ vs ENG 1st Test in a similar fashion to Shoaib Malik & Saeed Ajmal's comical drop catch from 2008.

NZ vs ENG

New Zealand players Scott Kuggeleijn and Tom Blundell were involved in a bizarre mishap on Day 2 of New Zealand vs England, the first Test match at the Bay Oval. In the last ball of the 14th over of England’s second batting innings, Kuggeleijn delivered a short-pitched ball from round the wicket which took an edge off Stuart Broad’s bat and went high up in the sky. To everyone’s surprise, neither the bowler nor the wicketkeeper Blundell went for the catch as Broad survived a potential dismissal.

As the video of the hilarious mishap went viral on social media, cricket fans were reminded of a similar incident. Fans were quick to notice the similarity Kuggeleijn’s drop catch shared with Pakistani cricketers Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik in 2008. Here’s a look at the video currently going viral on social media.

Watch: Scott Kuggeleijn and Tom Blundell drop Stuart Broad

Watch: England dugout reacts to the dropped catch of Stuart Broad

Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik's dropped catch in 2008

In 2008, during a T20I match between West Indies and Pakistan, Ajmal had an easy catch coming towards him, as he seemed confused by the presence of Malik around him. While Malik witnessed the incident from the closest distance, Ajmal let the drop on the ground without even trying to put his hands under it. Although the incident took a place well over a decade ago, witnessing a similar dropped catch in England vs New Zealand 1st Test certainly reminded fans of it.

Here's how the fans reacted

England declared their first batting innings on the score of 325/9 on Day 1 before the Kiwis were wrapped up on 306. The English side was then reduced 79/2 in 16 overs as stumps was called. At the conclusion of Day 2's play, England led the match by 98 runs. 

