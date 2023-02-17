NZ Vs ENG: Scott Kuggeleijn And Tom Blundell Recreate Ajmal-Malik Comical Drop Catch-WATCH

New Zealand players Scott Kuggeleijn and Tom Blundell were involved in a bizarre mishap on Day 2 of New Zealand vs England, the first Test match at the Bay Oval. In the last ball of the 14th over of England’s second batting innings, Kuggeleijn delivered a short-pitched ball from round the wicket which took an edge off Stuart Broad’s bat and went high up in the sky. To everyone’s surprise, neither the bowler nor the wicketkeeper Blundell went for the catch as Broad survived a potential dismissal.

As the video of the hilarious mishap went viral on social media, cricket fans were reminded of a similar incident. Fans were quick to notice the similarity Kuggeleijn’s drop catch shared with Pakistani cricketers Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik in 2008. Here’s a look at the video currently going viral on social media.

Watch: Scott Kuggeleijn and Tom Blundell drop Stuart Broad

Village. Village. Village.



For you see this is the psychological effect the Night Hawk has on you.



A battle you simply won't win...#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/dfF5mg2A6E — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 17, 2023

Watch: England dugout reacts to the dropped catch of Stuart Broad

Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik's dropped catch in 2008

In 2008, during a T20I match between West Indies and Pakistan, Ajmal had an easy catch coming towards him, as he seemed confused by the presence of Malik around him. While Malik witnessed the incident from the closest distance, Ajmal let the drop on the ground without even trying to put his hands under it. Although the incident took a place well over a decade ago, witnessing a similar dropped catch in England vs New Zealand 1st Test certainly reminded fans of it.

Here's how the fans reacted

You should called this ajmal malik cricket pic.twitter.com/rakVuoaQ38 — Choudhary (@local_londa) February 17, 2023

Keeper put his hand up as well. — Simon (@Bezzo69) February 17, 2023

Funny, Kuggeleijn doesn’t normally wait for a no he just goes anyway. — Luke Gray (@LukeGray1997) February 17, 2023

All round some of the worst test cricket in one short clip. Nightwatchman playing a horrific shot and thinking he is prime Lara then for the bowler and keeper to do what they did is nothing short of school kid cricket. Test cricket has fallen down a long long way — Island (@RCapazario) February 17, 2023

One does not simply dismiss the NightHawk — Shane Levitt (@ShaneLevitt11) February 17, 2023

Kuggeleijn struggling to tell the difference between “yes” or “no” - very much in character — Ian Truman (@IanTruman22) February 17, 2023

England declared their first batting innings on the score of 325/9 on Day 1 before the Kiwis were wrapped up on 306. The English side was then reduced 79/2 in 16 overs as stumps was called. At the conclusion of Day 2's play, England led the match by 98 runs.