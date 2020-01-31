NZ Vs Ind 4th T20I Squad Updates, Expected Changes And Team News In Wellington

India take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I of the 5-match series on Friday, January 31 at the Westpac Stadium, Wellington. India would look to continue their dominating start and seal another comprehensive win, while New Zealand will be eager to break their drought and record their first win of the NZ vs Ind T20 series. India has already sealed the NZ vs Ind series in their favour, with a breath-taking super-over win in the third NZ vs Ind T20.

New Zealand would look to restore some lost pride by notching up some consolation wins and avoid an embarrassing whitewash. Here, let's take a look at potential changes ahead of the next NZ vs Ind t20 game.

NZ vs Ind Squad 2020: Potential playing XI changes

There are no changes in the squads before the NZ vs Ind 4th T20. India lost Shikhar Dhawan to injury before the series kicked off and Sanju Samson was drafted in as replacement but has been on the bench so far in all three games. Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar are expected to feature with the series in India’s bag. Indian captain Virat Kohli could be tempted to give fringe players a chance to get them some match practice in the NZ vs Ind 4th T20 ahead of the impending ICC T20 World Cup. For New Zealand, Blair Tickner made way for Scott Kuggeleijn in the last match and the Kiwis are expected to continue with the same line-up.

NZ vs IND Squad 2020

NZ vs Ind 4th T20: New Zealand Squad

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett

NZ vs Ind 4th T20: India Squad

Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (w), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube

