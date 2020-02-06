NZ Vs IND: Kuldeep Yadav Finishes With 3rd Worst Figures In ODIs By An Indian Spinner

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has had a turnaround since World Cup 2019. From being one of India's leading spinners when he started in international cricket to being tonked all around the park by batsmen, Kuldeep Yadav's bowling career has come a full circle now.

ALSO READ | Ross Taylor highlights the difference between New Zealand's ODI & T20I sides

On Wednesday, India lost the first ODI against New Zealand after having set a target of 348. Indian bowlers had a forgettable outing as they leaked a lot of runs. Kuldeep Yadav ended the game with figures of 10 overs, 84 runs and 2 wickets. His figures were the 3rd worst ever by an Indian spinner in 50-over cricket.

Kuldeep Yadav became just the 4th Indian spinner ever to concede more than 80 runs in an ODI. His spin partner Yuzvendra Chahal tops this list, having conceded 80 and 88 runs on 2 separate occasions in 2019. Let's have a look at worst figures by Indian spinners in ODIs.

ALSO READ | Ross Taylor leaves everyone in splits by speaking in Hindi during the press conference

Worst figures by Indian spinners in ODIs:

Yuzvendra Chahal: 1 for 88

Piyush Chawla: 0 for 85

Kuldeep Yadav: 2 for 84

Ravindra Jadeja: 2 for 80

ALSO READ | Video: Yuzvendra Chahal shakes a leg with teammates, mystery man grabs eyeballs

Kuldeep Yadav was in the form of his life in 2018 as he entangled batsmen in his spin web. He and his spin twin Yuzvendra Chahal (fondly referred to as Kulcha) led the Indian spin attack as finger-spinners like R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja fell out of favour in the shorter formats. Their golden period lasted till June 30, 2019. The World Cup 2019 game against England changed the fortunes for the wrist spinners.

Yuzvendra Chahal's's spell of 0 for 88 came in this very game as Chahal and his bowling partner Kuldeep were flayed by England batsmen in Birmingham. Kuldeep Yadav, however, did manage to get a wicket (1 for 72) on that day but Kulcha have not been reunited in the Indian playing XI since that World Cup match against England.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma draws comparisons between The Rock and Yuzvendra Chahal, trolls the spinner

IMAGE COURTESY: KULDEEP YADAV INSTAGRAM