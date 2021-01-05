NZ Vs PAK 2020: Pakistan Opener Shan Masood Bags 3 Ducks In 4 Innings, Gets Roasted Online

Pakistan opener Shan Masood registered his second duck of the match as he departed without scoring against New Zealand on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test at Christchurch. With his latest batting failure at the top, the 31-year-old ended his batting campaign in New Zealand with just 10 runs across two Tests. He scored 10 in the first innings of the opening Test and followed it up with three successive ducks in the subsequent innings.

NZ vs PAK 2020: Kyle Jamieson gets Shan Masood for a duck; watch video

Of course he does! Kyle Jamieson strikes with his second ball. Shan Masood goes caught by Tim Southee at 3rd slip. Mohammad Abbas now in as nightwatchman. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/tHhjvLjxxW — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 5, 2021

NZ vs PAK 2020: Shan Masood gets compared with Kusal Mendis, Steve Smith for batting failures

Trailing New Zealand by 362 runs, Pakistan openers started cautiously when they were sent to bat late on Day 3. Struggling opener Shan Masood, who scored a duck in the first innings, faced 25 deliveries in total to register his second duck of the match. He was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson, caught at second slip by Tim Southee.

As Shan Masood’s forgettable New Zealand summer comes to an end, the left-handed batsman was subjected to much criticism from fans online later. While some compared his batting failures to that of Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis’ similar struggles in South Africa, others compared him with India’s Prithvi Shaw and Australia’s Steve Smith for their performances in the ongoing India vs Australia 2020 series Down Under. Here is a look at some of the fan reactions towards Shan Masood’s successive batting blunders in New Zealand.

Shan Masood in a Race for AUDI.

3 Consective Ducks 🐣#NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/ah7hBvC9RQ — Umar Bilal (@Chacha_Einstine) January 5, 2021

Shan Masood Prithvi shaw of Pakistan — 🏏⚽ (@Jass_manak_) January 5, 2021

Shan Masood in last 3 Test innings - 0(8), 0(8), 0(25).

Kusal Mendis in last 3 Test innings - 0(5), 0(4), 0(1). — James Anderson's Baby Cloud ☁️ (@ChaseMaster18) January 5, 2021

Kushal Mendis vs shan masood

Tough to choose @daniel86cricket — King Kohli 😎 (@GauravS80731241) January 5, 2021

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test updates

Resuming their overnight score of 286-3, New Zealand batsmen extended their total to 659-6 to take a 362-run first-innings lead over Pakistan’s 297. The Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson scored 238 runs from 364 balls to register his second century-plus score of the series. Apart from Kane Williamson, lower-order batsmen Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell also brought up their respective centuries as more than five Pakistani bowlers conceded more than 100 runs in their spells. The visitors ended Day 3 at 8-1 after losing opener Shan Masood.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test scorecard

🇳🇿 Another fantastic day of Test cricket for New Zealand 🙌



Will they wrap up victory on day four or will we see a fightback from Pakistan? 👀#NZvPAK SCORECARD ▶ https://t.co/eVFtwym5wg pic.twitter.com/8DGPkHg7IP — ICC (@ICC) January 5, 2021

Image source: NZC YouTube

