Home
Schedule
Results
Squads
Videos

NZ Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s And 1st T20I Preview

NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction: New Zealand will lock horns with Pakistan in the first of the three-match T20I series on Friday, December 18 in Auckland.

Written By Jatin Malu
Last Updated:
NZ vs PAK dream11 prediction

New Zealand will lock horns with Pakistan in the first of the three-match T20I series on Friday, December 18 at the Eden Park in Auckland. The NZ vs PAK live streaming will commence at 11:30 AM (IST). Here is a look at our NZ vs PAK match prediction, NZ vs PAK squads and NZ vs PAK Dream11 team.

ALSO READ | Kane Williamson blessed with baby girl, fans congratulate him and partner Sarah online

NZ vs PAK 1st Test T20I preview

The Pakistan team, who will be back in action after a short while, have had an eventful last few weeks. The Men in Green faced a lot of problems after several members of their team violated bio-bubble protocols and subsequently, a few players tested positive for coronavirus. To make matters worse, their skipper Babar Azam was ruled out of the T20I series after fracturing his thumb during training. On the other hand, New Zealand are in great form after whitewashing West Indies in the Test series. Both sides are filled with promising players, which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

ALSO READ | Kane Williamson takes paternity leave as well, NZ coach says 'cricket not as important'

NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Squads for NZ vs PAK playing 11

New Zealand Squad: 

Mitchell Santner (Captain), Tim Seifert (Wicket-keeper), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Scott Kuggelejin, Doug Bracewell, Todd Astle, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy,

Pakistan Squad: 

Shadab Khan (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket-keeper), Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Muhammad Musa.

ALSO READ | Kane Williamson tied with Virat Kohli at No.2 in the recent ICC Test Rankings for batsmen

NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Top picks from NZ vs PAK playing 11

  • Time Seifert
  • Glenn Phillips
  • Mohammad Hafeez
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi

NZ vs PAK match prediction: NZ vs PAK Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Glenn Philips, Martin Guptill, Abdullah Shafiq, Haider Ali

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hafeez (Captain)

Bowlers: Scott Kuggelejin, Ish Sodhi, Shaheen Afridi

NZ vs PAK live: NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction

According to our NZ vs PAK match prediction, NZ are favourites to win the game.

ALSO READ | Jimmy Neesham roasts Kane Williamson with caption after skipper's magnum opus Test innings

Note: The NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction, top picks and NZ vs PAK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NZ vs PAK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: BLACKCAPS INSTAGRAM

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Sanjay Manjrekar 'amazed' as Virat Kohli stays calm after a horrible mix-up with Rahane

28 mins ago

Shoaib Akhtar vows to make Mohammad Amir a world-class bowler under his guidance

55 mins ago

Rajiv Shukla set to be unanimously elected as BCCI vice-president

11 hours ago

IPL sponsors Dream11, Unacademy proud to win top American business honour

13 hours ago

Virat Kohli's run out was massive: Nathan Lyon

14 hours ago

No regrets about strategy in first two sessions: Cheteshwar Pujara

15 hours ago
VIDEOS