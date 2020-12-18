NZ Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s And 1st T20I Preview

New Zealand will lock horns with Pakistan in the first of the three-match T20I series on Friday, December 18 at the Eden Park in Auckland. The NZ vs PAK live streaming will commence at 11:30 AM (IST). Here is a look at our NZ vs PAK match prediction, NZ vs PAK squads and NZ vs PAK Dream11 team.

NZ vs PAK 1st Test T20I preview

The Pakistan team, who will be back in action after a short while, have had an eventful last few weeks. The Men in Green faced a lot of problems after several members of their team violated bio-bubble protocols and subsequently, a few players tested positive for coronavirus. To make matters worse, their skipper Babar Azam was ruled out of the T20I series after fracturing his thumb during training. On the other hand, New Zealand are in great form after whitewashing West Indies in the Test series. Both sides are filled with promising players, which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Squads for NZ vs PAK playing 11

New Zealand Squad:

Mitchell Santner (Captain), Tim Seifert (Wicket-keeper), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Scott Kuggelejin, Doug Bracewell, Todd Astle, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy,

Pakistan Squad:

Shadab Khan (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket-keeper), Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Muhammad Musa.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Top picks from NZ vs PAK playing 11

Time Seifert

Glenn Phillips

Mohammad Hafeez

Shaheen Shah Afridi

NZ vs PAK match prediction: NZ vs PAK Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Glenn Philips, Martin Guptill, Abdullah Shafiq, Haider Ali

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hafeez (Captain)

Bowlers: Scott Kuggelejin, Ish Sodhi, Shaheen Afridi

NZ vs PAK live: NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction

According to our NZ vs PAK match prediction, NZ are favourites to win the game.

Note: The NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction, top picks and NZ vs PAK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NZ vs PAK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

