NZ Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s And 1st Test Preview

New Zealand and Pakistan will lock horns in the first Test of their two-match series on Saturday, December 26 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The NZ vs PAK live streaming will commence at 3:30 AM (IST). Ahead of the fixture, here's a look at our NZ vs PAK match prediction, NZ vs PAK squads and NZ vs PAK Dream11 team.

NZ vs PAK 1st Test match preview

The upcoming Test series is extremely crucial for the New Zealand side in terms of the ICC World Test Championship. A clean sweep against Pakistan will take them a step closer to the final of the mega-event. They seem to be in a spectacular form in the format as well. They outplayed the West Indies in all the departments and emerged victorious in both their matches earlier this year. The Kane Williamson-led side also won both their fixtures comprehensively against India earlier this year.

As for the Pakistan team, they last played the longer format back in August against England. Having lost the series, they will be keen to bounce back and put up a strong show against hosts New Zealand. With several stalwarts such as captain Babar Azam, Inam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan out with injuries, Pakistan will face an imposing challenger against the in-form New Zealand outfit. Mohammad Rizwan will lead the team in the first Test match.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Squads for NZ vs PAK playing 11

New Zealand Squad for 1st Test

Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wk) and Will Young

Pakistan Squad for 1st Test:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Top picks from NZ vs PAK playing 11

K Williamson

T Latham

F Ashraf

S Afridi

NZ vs PAK match prediction: NZ vs PAK Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: B Watling, M Rizwan

Batsmen: A Ali, K Williamson (c), S Masood, T Latham

All-rounders: F Ashraf (vc), M Santner

Bowlers: N Wagner, S Afridi, T Boult

NZ vs PAK live: NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction

According to our NZ vs PAK match prediction, NZ are favourites to win the game.

Note: The NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction, top picks and NZ vs PAK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NZ vs PAK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: ICC Twitter

