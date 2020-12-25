NZ Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s And 1st Test Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
New Zealand and Pakistan will lock horns in the first Test of their two-match series on Saturday, December 26 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The NZ vs PAK live streaming will commence at 3:30 AM (IST). Ahead of the fixture, here's a look at our NZ vs PAK match prediction, NZ vs PAK squads and NZ vs PAK Dream11 team.
The think tank strategising ahead of the first #NZvPAK Test.— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 24, 2020
#BackTheBoysInGreen #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/wqR78KfNsY
The upcoming Test series is extremely crucial for the New Zealand side in terms of the ICC World Test Championship. A clean sweep against Pakistan will take them a step closer to the final of the mega-event. They seem to be in a spectacular form in the format as well. They outplayed the West Indies in all the departments and emerged victorious in both their matches earlier this year. The Kane Williamson-led side also won both their fixtures comprehensively against India earlier this year.
ALSO READ | Sydney To Host '2' India Vs Australia Tests Despite Latest COVID-19 Outbreak In NSW?
As for the Pakistan team, they last played the longer format back in August against England. Having lost the series, they will be keen to bounce back and put up a strong show against hosts New Zealand. With several stalwarts such as captain Babar Azam, Inam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan out with injuries, Pakistan will face an imposing challenger against the in-form New Zealand outfit. Mohammad Rizwan will lead the team in the first Test match.
Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wk) and Will Young
ALSO READ | Dean Jones' Family Asks For THIS Special Honour From Players, Fans During MCG Test
Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah.
ALSO READ | BCCI 89th AGM Approves 10-team IPL 2022; Lucknow & Ahmedabad Likely To Be 2 New Franchises
ALSO READ | Piyush Chawla Net Worth, IPL 2020 Price, Career Stats And Personal Life On 32nd Birthday
Wicketkeeper: B Watling, M Rizwan
Batsmen: A Ali, K Williamson (c), S Masood, T Latham
All-rounders: F Ashraf (vc), M Santner
Bowlers: N Wagner, S Afridi, T Boult
According to our NZ vs PAK match prediction, NZ are favourites to win the game.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test live stream, pitch and weather report, match preview
14 mins ago
AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, playing 11s and 2nd Test match preview
24 mins ago
India vs Australia 2nd Test live stream, pitch report, Melbourne weather forecast, preview
27 mins ago
Rahane reveals Kohli's message to team before departing, divulges plan post Adelaide rout
38 mins ago
Jaydev Unadkat to lead Saurashtra in Mushtaq Ali Trophy
1 hour ago
Netizens fume as Team India snubs KL Rahul for MCG Test, raise questions over selection
1 hour ago