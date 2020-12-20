NZ Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s And 2nd T20I Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
New Zealand will take on Pakistan in the second of the three-match T20I series on Sunday, December 20 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. The NZ vs PAK live streaming will commence at 11:30 AM (IST). Here is a look at our NZ vs PAK match prediction, NZ vs PAK squads and NZ vs PAK Dream11 team.
New Zealand beat Pakistan by five wickets in the first T20I and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Pakistan's top order failed miserably against an inexperienced New Zealand bowling attack. Barring skipper Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf, no other Pakistan player could play an innings of substance which is why they fell a few runs short in the first T20I. The Pakistan batsmen will look to rectify their mistakes in the second T20I and put in a better performance to draw the series level.
On the other hand, New Zealand performed brilliantly in the first T20I in all three facets of the game. They were in total control of the game from the start to the end. Debutant Jacob Duffy put in a match-winning performance for them whereas Tim Seifert scored a fifty. The hosts will look to wrap the series up by winning the fixture on Sunday.
New Zealand Squad:
Mitchell Santner (Captain), Tim Seifert (Wicket-keeper), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Scott Kuggelejin, Doug Bracewell, Todd Astle, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy,
Pakistan Squad:
Shadab Khan (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket-keeper), Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Muhammad Musa.
Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert (Vice-captain)
Batsmen: Glenn Philips, Devon Conway (Captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Haider Ali
All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hafeez
Bowlers: Scott Kuggelejin, Jacob Duffy, Shaheen Afridi
According to our NZ vs PAK match prediction, NZ are favourites to win the game.
Note: The NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction, top picks and NZ vs PAK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NZ vs PAK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
