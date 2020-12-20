NZ Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s And 2nd T20I Preview

New Zealand will take on Pakistan in the second of the three-match T20I series on Sunday, December 20 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. The NZ vs PAK live streaming will commence at 11:30 AM (IST). Here is a look at our NZ vs PAK match prediction, NZ vs PAK squads and NZ vs PAK Dream11 team.

ALSO READ | Jacob Duffy's 4-wicket haul on New Zealand debut that stunned Pakistan: WATCH

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I preview

New Zealand beat Pakistan by five wickets in the first T20I and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Pakistan's top order failed miserably against an inexperienced New Zealand bowling attack. Barring skipper Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf, no other Pakistan player could play an innings of substance which is why they fell a few runs short in the first T20I. The Pakistan batsmen will look to rectify their mistakes in the second T20I and put in a better performance to draw the series level.

On the other hand, New Zealand performed brilliantly in the first T20I in all three facets of the game. They were in total control of the game from the start to the end. Debutant Jacob Duffy put in a match-winning performance for them whereas Tim Seifert scored a fifty. The hosts will look to wrap the series up by winning the fixture on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Ramiz Raja shockingly blames New Zealand practice facility for Babar Azam's injury: WATCH

NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Squads for NZ vs PAK playing 11

New Zealand Squad:

Mitchell Santner (Captain), Tim Seifert (Wicket-keeper), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Scott Kuggelejin, Doug Bracewell, Todd Astle, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy,

Pakistan Squad:

Shadab Khan (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket-keeper), Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Muhammad Musa.

ALSO READ | Newbie Jacob Duffy causes havoc in Pakistan's batting, visitors trolled with Twitter memes

NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Top picks from NZ vs PAK playing 11

Time Seifert

Jacob Duffy

Shadab Khan

Shaheen Shah Afridi

NZ vs PAK match prediction: NZ vs PAK Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Glenn Philips, Devon Conway (Captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Haider Ali

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Scott Kuggelejin, Jacob Duffy, Shaheen Afridi

NZ vs PAK live: NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction

According to our NZ vs PAK match prediction, NZ are favourites to win the game.

ALSO READ | Inzamam ul Haq slams ex-teammate Waqar Younis for Babar Azam injury comments: WATCH

Note: The NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction, top picks and NZ vs PAK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NZ vs PAK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: BLACKCAPS INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.