NZ Vs Pak: Fan Trolls Pakistan, Photo Of 'Mistakes Board' Goes Viral

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 Test series is of utmost importance considering the impact it can have on the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. Hosts New Zealand have fared significantly better when compared to their counterparts. This could have propelled a spectator to take matters into his own hands, as he resorted to counting the number of errors the Pakistan cricket team committed as per him on the field.

New Zealand vs Pakistan live: Fan trolls Pakistan in hilarious manner

The Pakistan cricket team faced a major setback after several of their star players, including their skipper Babar Azam, were ruled out of the opening Test match of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 series. The team's struggles on the field were quite evident. Despite boasting of a potent bowling line-up, the side failed to pick up wickets at regular intervals, which meant that the hosts piled up an imposing total of 431 in their first innings.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was incredible with the bat on yet another occasion. The batsman also raked in his 23rd Test century to put his side in the driving seat. However, the Pakistani side did commit several errors to hand over the advantage to their opposition. A fan in the stands duly kept a count of the mistakes on a whiteboard. From dropped catches, misfields, poor throws to the usage of DRS, the spectator kept a keen eye on the visitors' actions. Here is the viral NZ vs Pak board of mistakes:

Nz vs Pak live: New Zealand remain on top after Day 3

Kane Williamson's stellar knock helped the side to reach an impressive score of 431. The Pakistani batsmen, however, failed to put up a strong show in reply. None of their top-order batsmen were able to make an impact, and the team was ultimately bundled out for 239. Stand-in captain Mohammad Rizwan (71) orchestrated a gritty 107-run stand alongside Faheem Ashraf (91). Avoiding the follow-on was the only saving grace for them, and they will have to stage a miraculous turnaround if they intend to make a comeback in the contest.

Nz vs Pak live: Where to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan live in India?

The NZ vs PAK 2020 series is not a televised event in the country. However, fans can catch NZ vs PAK live in India on the FanCode app. The NZ vs PAK live stream will also be made available on the sports aggregator platform from 3:30 AM (IST) on Saturday. For NZ vs PAK live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the two cricket boards.

