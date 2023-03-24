NZ Vs SL 1st ODI LIVE STREAMING: When And Where To Watch Series Opener | READ

NZ vs SL 1st ODI LIVE STREAMING: After sweeping Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series, New Zealand will take them on in the first of the three-match ODI series match that will be played at Eden Park in Auckland. The Kiwis will be led by Tom Latham who has been one of the most consistent performers for the hosts and will aim to defeat the Lankan lions in the ODI series as well.

The ODI series will be very important for Sri Lanka as they look forward to securing a direct qualification in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup which is scheduled to be played in India later this year. The visitors have a full-strength team led by Dasun Shanaka who has been brilliant both with the bat and ball for quite sometime now. Sri Lanka doesn't have a good record in ODIs in New Zealand and have just won 16 of the 47 matches they have played. The last time the Lankan Lions played in the island nation in 2019, they were whitewashed by a margin of 3-0.

When and Where will the first ODI match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka take place?

The first ODI match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will take place at Eden Park in Auckland. The match will start at 06:30 AM IST.

How to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka first ODI in India on TV?

Cricket fans in India cannot watch the first ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka as it will not be telecasted on television.

How to live stream New Zealand vs Sri Lanka first ODI in India?

Cricket fans in India can stream the first ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka match on the Amazon Prime Video app. The match will start at 06:30 AM IST.

How to watch and stream New Zealand vs Sri Lanka first ODI in the UK?

Cricket fans in UK can watch and stream the first ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka match on the BT Sport network and the BT Sport app. The match will start at 02:00 AM BST.

How to watch and stream New Zealand vs Sri Lanka first ODI in the US?