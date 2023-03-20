NZ Vs SL 2nd Test: RCB New Signing's Mysterious Delivery Leaves Everyone Perplexed- WATCH

NZ vs SL 2nd Test: Michael Bracewell will be seen donning the Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey in the upcoming edition of the IPL. Before the marquee tournament starts, the New Zealand allrounder has once again hogged the limelight. During the recently concluded New Zealand vs Sri Lanka second Test match, one of his deliveries attracted severe attention. The Kiwis registered a thumping victory as they defeated the Lankans by an innings and 58 runs.

Michael Bracewell bowled astonishing delivery against Sri Lanka

The 32-year-old bowled a normal delivery to Prabath Jayasuriya who was at the crease at that time. The ball drifted so much that it almost dropped outside of the pitch and Tom Blundell had to extend his hand to some extent to collect the ball. Videos of the delivery have gone viral and someone even compared it with Aussie great Shane Warne's ball of the century. RCB recently announced him as a replacement for the injured Will Jacks who hails from England.

AN IPL statement read: "Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have signed New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell as a replacement for England batter Will Jacks for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023."

Jacks, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, was bought by the franchise for INR 3.2 Crore. His replacement, Bracewell, has played 16 T20Is, scored 113 runs and picked up 21 wickets. He will join RCB at his base price of INR 1 Crore.

Here's how Netizens reacted to Bracewell's mysterious ball

#Ball of the Century nominee - Michael Bracewell



a.k.a the greatest off-spinning drifter ever 😎pic.twitter.com/nguvz0IS4p — SportRadioAS 🇮🇳 (@SportRadioAS1) March 20, 2023

Just when you think you’ve seen it all in cricket. High winds so single end coverage in Wellington. Here’s the supporting evidence… pic.twitter.com/AzQerm4h9b — Rob Williams (@robwilliams_tv) March 20, 2023

"Natural Variation" delivery there from Michael Bracewell https://t.co/2B4mI1yRej — aman (@bilateral_bully) March 20, 2023

The allrounder is expected to play a key role in the IPL which starts later this month.

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis (c), Finn Allen, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, David Willey (ENG), Avinash Singh, Rajan Kumar, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Michael Bracewell.