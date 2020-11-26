NZ Vs WI 1st T20I Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Team News, Full Preview

New Zealand will resume international cricketing action for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic when they host West Indies in the NZ vs WI 1st T20I on Friday, November 27. The match will be played at Eden Park in Auckland and will begin at 11:30 AM IST. Here's a look at the NZ vs WI pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details for the same.

NZ vs WI 1st T20I match preview

The NZ vs WI series marks the return of cricket in New Zealand, with the Kiwis last having played against Australia in March in a three-match ODI series which was abandoned midway due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nonethless, NZ can bank on their squad with most of their senior pros having played in the Caribbean Premeier League (CPL) and the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) in recent months.

West Indies, on the other hand, played in a three-match Test series against England in July before dispersing for the CPL and IPL respectively. The Calypso Kings are the reigning World Champions, and will look to get their moo back in the build-up to showpiece T20 World Cup next year, having slipped to ninth in the ICC rankings.

📸 Preparations are in full swing in the @BLACKCAPS camp ahead of the #NZvWI T20Is. pic.twitter.com/LMCtOsJtQr — ICC (@ICC) November 25, 2020

NZ vs WI squads for 1st T20I

West Indies T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams.

Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams. New Zealand T20I squad: Tim Southee (captain), Hamish Bennett, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Seifert, Ross Taylor

NZ vs WI weather forecast and pitch report

Accuweather predicts the weather to be breezy and cloudy during the match, with intervals of clouds and sunshine to follow. There are chances of the NZ vs WI 1st T20I being affected by rain with 20% chance of rainfall predicted. The Eden Park is a haven for batsmen with short boundaries, fast outfields and even bounce. The bowlers are likely to have a field day on Thursday, Scores in excess of 180 is expected and considering the power hitting ability of both these outfits, one can expect a run fest.

NZ vs WI live streaming details

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the West Indies' tour of New Zealand in India. Fans, however, can also watch the NZ vs WI live streaming on the FanCode app. The multi-sport aggregator is the exclusive streaming partner for the bilateral series. For NZ vs WI live scores, in-match highlights and other updates one can keep tabs on the social media handles of New Zealand Cricket and West Indies Cricket.

