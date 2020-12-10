NZ Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, New Zealand-West Indies 2nd Test Preview

New Zealand will lock horns with West Indies in the second and final Test of the series on Friday, December 11 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The NZ vs WI live streaming will commence at 3:30 AM (IST). Ahead of the exciting fixture, here is our NZ vs WI Dream11 prediction, NZ vs WI Dream11 team and NZ vs WI Dream11 top picks.

NZ vs WI Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The visitors are yet to register a win on the ongoing tour. They were thrashed 2-0 in the three-match T20I series with the last match being abandoned due to rain. Following their stunning T20I series win, New Zealand thumped West Indies in the first Test by an innings and 134 runs. While the hosts have been clinical in all three facets of the game, the visitors have been abysmal with the bat. For New Zealand, Kane Williamson is set to miss out due to attending the birth of his first child.

The Windies batsmen need to step up their game if they are to have any chance of winning the second Test. Moreover, the Caribbean side has been dented with the absence of Kemar Roach and Shane Dowrich, who have returned home due to personal reasons. It will be interesting to see who will be named as replacements for Roach and Dowrich.

NZ vs WI playing 11 prediction

New Zealand predicted playing XI - Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

West Indies predicted playing XI - John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder (c), Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder

NZ vs WI Key Players

New Zealand - Ross Taylor, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult

West Indies - Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel

NZ vs WI Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Tom Blundell

Batsmen - Tom Latham, Ross Taylor (Captain), John Campbell, Darren Bravo

All-rounders - Jason Holder (Vice-Captain), Roston Chase

Bowlers - Tim Southee, Trent Boult (Vice-captain), Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel

NZ vs WI Dream11 prediction

According to our NZ vs WI match prediction, New Zealand are the favourites to win this match.

Note: The NZ vs WI match prediction and NZ vs WI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NZ vs WI Dream11 team and NZ vs WI Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

