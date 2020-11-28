NZ Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Squads News And 2nd T20I Match Preview

New Zealand (NZ) will go up against West Indies (WI) in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, November 29 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The NZ vs WI live action will kick off at 6:30 AM (IST). Here is a look at our NZ vs WI match prediction, NZ vs WI squads and NZ vs WI Dream11 team. The NZ vs WI live action in India will be available on FanCode.

NZ vs WI match preview

Cricketing action returned to New Zealand on Friday with their series against West Indies. The first T20I fixture between the two teams was a closely fought one. The West Indies batsmen impressed in the match that was curtailed to 16-over per side contest. Captain Kieron Pollard's blistering knock of 75* from just 37 deliveries helped the visitors to post a challenging total of 180.

ALSO READ | India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli & Co Docked 20% Of Match Fee For Slow Over Rate In 1st ODI

But New Zealand won the contest eventually by 5 wickets after a flurry from Jimmy Neesham (48) and Mitchell Santner (31). Opener Devon Conway set the tone for the chase with a gritty 41 from 29 deliveries. With the series at stake, West Indies will look to put up a strong show in their second fixture. Lockie Ferguson was the pick of the bowlers as he rattled the West Indies batting attack with 5 wickets.

😁 And so he should be smiling...



Lockie Ferguson bowled an AMAZING 1️⃣9️⃣ dot balls from his allotted 24 in New Zealand's impressive win over West Indies.



His 5️⃣/2️⃣1️⃣ was crucial in their five-wicket win in the first T20I.



Can they seal the series on Sunday? 🇳🇿 #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/8ri4lj74C9 — ICC (@ICC) November 27, 2020

NZ vs WI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the NZ vs WI Dream11 team

New Zealand: Tim Southee (Captain), Hamish Bennett, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Seifert, Ross Taylor

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Beats Kedar Jadhav To Clinch Unique, All-time Indian ODI Record; Watch Video

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams

ALSO READ | Shane Warne Slams Virat Kohli After India Field For More Than 4 Hours In 1st Australia ODI

NZ vs WI Dream11 prediction: Top picks from NZ vs WI playing 11

K Pollard

N Pooran

J Neesham

M Santner

NZ vs WI match prediction: NZ vs WI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: N Pooran

Batsmen: D Conway, B King, M Guptill, S Hetmyer

All-rounders: K Pollard (c), J Neesham (vc), M Santner

Bowlers: L Ferguson, T Southee, S Cottrell

ALSO READ | Jimmy Neesham Reacts To Cricket Fan's Meme On Punjab IPL Stars' Performances On Nov 27

NZ vs WI live: NZ vs WI Dream11 prediction

As per our NZ vs WI Dream11 prediction, West Indies will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The NZ vs WI Dream11 prediction, top picks and NZ vs WI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NZ vs WI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: BlackcapsNZ Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.