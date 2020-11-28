NZ Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Squads News And 2nd T20I Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
New Zealand (NZ) will go up against West Indies (WI) in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, November 29 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The NZ vs WI live action will kick off at 6:30 AM (IST). Here is a look at our NZ vs WI match prediction, NZ vs WI squads and NZ vs WI Dream11 team. The NZ vs WI live action in India will be available on FanCode.
Cricketing action returned to New Zealand on Friday with their series against West Indies. The first T20I fixture between the two teams was a closely fought one. The West Indies batsmen impressed in the match that was curtailed to 16-over per side contest. Captain Kieron Pollard's blistering knock of 75* from just 37 deliveries helped the visitors to post a challenging total of 180.
But New Zealand won the contest eventually by 5 wickets after a flurry from Jimmy Neesham (48) and Mitchell Santner (31). Opener Devon Conway set the tone for the chase with a gritty 41 from 29 deliveries. With the series at stake, West Indies will look to put up a strong show in their second fixture. Lockie Ferguson was the pick of the bowlers as he rattled the West Indies batting attack with 5 wickets.
New Zealand: Tim Southee (Captain), Hamish Bennett, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Seifert, Ross Taylor
West Indies: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams
Wicket-keepers: N Pooran
Batsmen: D Conway, B King, M Guptill, S Hetmyer
All-rounders: K Pollard (c), J Neesham (vc), M Santner
Bowlers: L Ferguson, T Southee, S Cottrell
As per our NZ vs WI Dream11 prediction, West Indies will be favourites to win the match.
