NZ-W Vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Auckland, 3rd Women's T20I Preview

Quick links:
New Zealand Women and Australia Women will collide in the final T20I of their three-match series on Thursday, April 1, at Eden Park, Auckland. The NZ-W vs AU-W live streaming will commence at 7:30 AM (IST). Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, here is a look at our NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction, NZ-W vs AU-W squads and NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 team.
Australia Women claimed a crucial victory in the T20I series opener against New Zealand Women. However, the hosts New Zealand made a spectacular comeback to win the following fixture in a heroic fashion. Australia Women posted a target of 129 in the game. Beth Mooney top-scoring with 61 off 54 balls. Barring Mooney, no other Australian batswoman could play an innings of substance, which is why they were restricted to the modest total.
New Zealand lost wickets at crucial intervals in the game and their middle-order failed miserably. New Zealand needed 3 runs off the final ball. Australian pacer Nicola Carey bowled a full ball, which Maddy Green tried to send out of the park. However, the New Zealand batswoman managed to inside edge the ball, which ran away to the boundary as the hosts drew the series level. The final fixture of the series is of utmost importance, as the two participating nations look to pocket the three-match series.
With 46 from 39 at the top of the order and 2-20 @FrankieMac71 was the @ANZ_NZ Player of the Match in Napier! Her club cricket donation from ANZ going to her hometown club @LancasterParkCC #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/f3pUGOpxS2March 30, 2021
New Zealand Women Squad: Frances Mackay, Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite(c), Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin(w), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Hannah Rowe, Thamsyn Newton, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Sophie Devine, Fran Jonas
Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Belinda Vakarewa, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Hannah Darlington
Wicketkeeper: A Healy
Batters: A Gardner, B Mooney (C), M Lanning, A Satterthwaite, M Green
All-rounders: J Jonassen, A Kerr (VC)
Bowlers: J Kerr, M Schutt, H Rowe
According to our NZ-W vs AU-W match prediction, AU-W are favourites to win this game.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.