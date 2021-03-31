NZ-W Vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Auckland, 3rd Women's T20I Preview

New Zealand Women and Australia Women will collide in the final T20I of their three-match series on Thursday, April 1, at Eden Park, Auckland. The NZ-W vs AU-W live streaming will commence at 7:30 AM (IST). Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, here is a look at our NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction, NZ-W vs AU-W squads and NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 team.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Preview

Australia Women claimed a crucial victory in the T20I series opener against New Zealand Women. However, the hosts New Zealand made a spectacular comeback to win the following fixture in a heroic fashion. Australia Women posted a target of 129 in the game. Beth Mooney top-scoring with 61 off 54 balls. Barring Mooney, no other Australian batswoman could play an innings of substance, which is why they were restricted to the modest total.

New Zealand lost wickets at crucial intervals in the game and their middle-order failed miserably. New Zealand needed 3 runs off the final ball. Australian pacer Nicola Carey bowled a full ball, which Maddy Green tried to send out of the park. However, the New Zealand batswoman managed to inside edge the ball, which ran away to the boundary as the hosts drew the series level. The final fixture of the series is of utmost importance, as the two participating nations look to pocket the three-match series.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women squads

New Zealand Women Squad: Frances Mackay, Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite(c), Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin(w), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Hannah Rowe, Thamsyn Newton, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Sophie Devine, Fran Jonas

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Belinda Vakarewa, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Hannah Darlington

NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks from NZ-W vs AU-W playing 11

B Mooney

A Healy

A Kerr

A Satterthwaite

NZ-W vs AU-W match prediction: NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: A Healy

Batters: A Gardner, B Mooney (C), M Lanning, A Satterthwaite, M Green

All-rounders: J Jonassen, A Kerr (VC)

Bowlers: J Kerr, M Schutt, H Rowe

NZ-W vs AU-W live: NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction

According to our NZ-W vs AU-W match prediction, AU-W are favourites to win this game.

Note: The above NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction, NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 team and NZ-W vs AU-W playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

Source: Australian Women' cricket team Twitter