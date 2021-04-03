NZ-W Vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Mount Maunganui 1st Women's ODI Preview

Quick links:
New Zealand Women and Australia Women will meet in the first ODI of their three-match series on Sunday, April 4, at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The NZ-W vs AU-W live streaming will commence at 3:30 AM (IST). Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, here is a look at our NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction, NZ-W vs AU-W squads and NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 team.
Ahead of tomorrow’s first @GJGardner_NZ ODI find out what Player of the T20 Series, Jess Kerr has been working on this summer #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/QhJYLUspy8April 2, 2021
The visitors Australia had a fantastic start to their New Zealand tour as they registered a stunning 6-wicket victory in the opening T20I of their series. However, New Zealand Women made a spectacular comeback to win the subsequent encounter on the very last ball of the game. Their three-match T20I series ended in a stalemate as the series decider was abandoned due to rain.
The two cricketing nations will now clash in the 50-over format and will look to prove their supremacy with a spirited performance. Australia Women are currently at the top of the ICC team rankings in the format, whereas hosts New Zealand are placed fourth. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first as chasing teams have had an advantage at the venue in the past.
New Zealand Women Squad: Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Henley Jensen, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Thamsyn Newton, Frans Jonas, Brooke Halliday, Rosemary Mair.
Australia Women Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (VC), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck.
Wicketkeeper: A Healy
Batters: A Gardner, B Mooney, M Lanning (VC), A Satterthwaite
All-rounders: J Jonassen, F Mackay (C), A Kerr
Bowlers: J Kerr, M Schutt, R Mair
According to our NZ-W vs AU-W match prediction, AU-W are favourites to win this game.
