NZ-W Vs AUS-W 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch In UK, USA, Canada And Caribbean?

After entertaining fans with their closely fought battles in their recently concluded T20I series, New Zealand Women and Australia women will collide in the 50-over format. The two star-studded teams will take on each other in a three-match ODI series. All the fixtures will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The T20I trophy was shared by the two nations, as the series decided was abandoned due to rain. The visitors Australia had registered a comprehensive victory in the opening contest, whereas New Zealand held their nerves to win the subsequent contest on the very last ball.

NZ-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI

New Zealand Women will take on Australia Women in the first ODI of their three-match series on Sunday. The contest will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The live action of the match will commence from 4:30 AM IST (12:00 PM LOCAL). Ahead of the forthcoming clash, here we take a look at the New Zealand Women vs Australia Women live streaming and live telecast details from several countries in the world.

New Zealand vs Australia Women live in UK

BT Sport has acquired the exclusive New Zealand vs Australia Women live in UK rights. Fans from the UK and the Republic of Ireland, the match will be broadcasted live on BT Sport and BT Sport 2. The New Zealand Women vs Australia Women live streaming in UK will commence from 11:00 PM GMT on Saturday, April 3.

NZ-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI live in USA and Canada

Viewers in the United States of America will be able to relish the live action of the matches on ESPN+. The NZ-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI live in USA will commence from 7:00 PM EST onwards the previous day, i.e. on April 3. The love telecast of the contest will also be made available in Canada. ATN will broadcast the New Zealand Women vs Australia Women matches live for cricket lovers in Canada.

NZ-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI channel in West Indies

The NZ-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI channel in West Indies names are Sports Max, Flow Sports, and ESPN. The audience in the Caribbean can tune into any of these channels or their digital platforms for live streaming from 7:00 PM local time on Saturday, April 3. Sports Max is usually the channel of choice in the region. Moreover, the ESPN Caribbean is a paid television network for the broadcasting of live matches in several Caribbean countries.

IMAGE SOURCE: AUSTRALIAN WOMEN'S CRICKET TEAM TWITTER